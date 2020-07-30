BABSON PARK — The Coop is a friendly little restaurant/bar sitting on Scenic Highway as your heading North out of town. Ginny Castle, known as “Chicken” to friends, is the owner. On Wednesday, July 22, The Coop was the scene of a very bittersweet fundraising occasion.
To tell the tale we go back to March 22, 2020. Kaitlyn “KT” Kinard was travelling home with her childhood sweetheart, Landon Chance, and her beloved dog, Jojo. The couple had been together since 8th grade.
Ginny, KT’s mother, had just spoken to her on the phone. Within minutes KT and Jojo were gone. Killed by an intoxicated wrong-way driver. Chance would require several surgeries and physical therapy. He is still in the recovery process.
“She called me at 9:37 p.m.,” Ginny recalled. “We talked for 10 minutes. She told me she had a great day and that she’d be home in an hour. The accident was at 9:49 p.m. Two minutes after we hung up the phone.”
In what would be an almost prophetic statement, KT would lay the groundwork for the purpose of the gathering that Wednesday in July.
“Before this happened,” recounts Ginny, “KT had said, ‘you know mom when I get out of school I’m gonna be making good money and I would like to give back because I know without hope, I wouldn’t be as far as I am.’”
Thus, in KT’s honor and in her memory, KT’s Sunshine Foundation was born. Its purpose is to provide scholarships for students who otherwise could not afford college. They also seek to help others in their times of various need.
This years’ scholarship recipients were, from Frostproof: Gabriel Arreola, $500, Emmanuel Espinosa, $1,000. From other areas of Polk County: Char’Daijah Griffin, $500 and Lindsey Ivey, $1,000.
Cory Greenway, a local musician and favorite of KT’s, performed at the event that raised $300 towards next year’s scholarships. The event was nearly filled to allowable capacity as patrons came in to eat, drink and pay their respects throughout the day.
“I miss her a lot,” said KT’s brother Trent Kinard. “Thank God for stuff like this (the fundraiser). I hate it that she passed away. At least something good has come out of it. She was inspirational.
“I wanted to follow in her footsteps. She would push you to your limit to make you better. If you had met her, she was bubbly as could be and that stuck with you. She’d make you feel like you’d known her for a long time.”
“I’m 22 years old,” Chance said in painful recall. “We started dating in eighth grade. It’s not something you can let go of super easy. It’s something I’m going to have to live with for the rest of my life, however long that might be.
“I’m healing physically — I walked out here (from inside The Coop). It’s been four months today. I had three surgeries. Multiple doctors appointments after that. I’m going to physical therapy two days a week. I walk with a limp, so I’m trying to get that back.
“The biggest thing in getting me back mentally was music. I’m a music major at Florida State University. I play trumpet and guitar. When my mouth was still wired shut, they took the cast off my hand and I was able to play guitar a little bit. That’s what helped me get through the first couple of months.
“I’m set to go back to FSU this fall to keep trying to continue. Because she got her degree, I feel that it’s my duty now to get mine. It’s awful. But there’s nothing else I can do but to keep doing what I’m doing. It keeps my mind in the right place to know that I’m doing it for her and making her proud in some way.
“I hang out with KT’s mother and them all the time. I actually live with Paige (Ginny’s sister). My house is in Crooked Lakes about five minutes away but I don’t want to stay there right now. There’s just too many memories.”
“Whenever KT walked into the room you could feel her presence. I loved her,” said cousin McKinley Castle.
Karen Abgalla, a patron and friend said, “I knew KT back when she was in high school, probably junior high. No matter what, whenever you would walk into a place, and she did this to everyone, she would hug your neck. She was the kid that every mother would want.”
Ginny plans on holding similar events each 22nd, the day KT passed, of each month. All proceeds will go to helping others.
KT’s Sunshine Foundation is a recognized charity by the IRS. Paperwork has been filed for 501 c3 status.
The Coop is located at 1475 North Scenic Hwy.
You may reach them at 863-223-8693 or on their Facebook page.
For more on the foundation itself, visit www.ktsunshinefoundation.com.