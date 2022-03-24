SEBRING — The cars and drivers will change over the years, but there is one thing that has been consistent at the Mobile 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring Presented by Advance Auto Parts over the last 29 years. The Sebring Cows.
The Sebring Cows are legen-dairy at Sebring International Raceway and are known by racing fans all over the world. After all, they’re easy to spot. Their continued popularity has been nothing short of remarcowble and the herd is udderly astonished at their fame, while finding the entire thing to be a bit amoosing.
Craig Sowers first attended the races while a senior at Florida State University in 1972 with some of his fraternity brothers.
After graduation, Sowers moved to Fort Lauderdale but returned to the 12 Hours and met up with his fraternity brothers. They made a pilgrimage of sorts each year. He tells the tail of how Team Bovine was born and the herd growth.
“In 1993, one of my fraternity brothers wore a cow suit,” he said. “It was a Halloween costume. Just for kicks he put it on and walked around. So, the next year there were three cows and then the next year it was five. It just kind of grew from there.”
Fraternity brothers included Joe Sowinski, John Stacklyn, Allen Hallis, Jeff Sauders (local veterinarian), Pete Skinner and Sowers.
They had a bit of a reunion at the races this year, with Cows from all over Americow mooving in for the four days of the races. Thankfully, the Cows get along with each other and there was plenty of cowoperation while they were cowhabiting at Sebring Raceway for a few days.
Sowers has dubbed next year’s 30th anniversary as “Year of the Cow” in what will surely be a festive occowsion. He noted there has always been at least one cow at the track every year since their inception in ‘93, but gave no indicowtion how many will be present next year.
There is no set criteria to join the herd; no applicowtion to fill out or no advocowte is needed. They won’t automatically steer you away. You do need to get to know the gang and show that you’re a worthy addition who can cowexist with the herd.