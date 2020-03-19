“The Many Faces Of Metallica- A Journey Through The Inner World Of Metallica.”
The subtitle to this should be “A Journey Through The Sewers Of Greed, Deceptive Marketing and Money-Grabs.” This three-CD collection is one of the more shameless attempts that I’ve seen to fool fans into parting with their cash.
Discogs.com had the following to say about the record label that produced this package:
“Argentinian label, founded in 1997....The label specializes in the re-release of popular genres from a variety of artists and/or musicians worldwide; therefore creating a very ‘’bargain basement’’ and alluring price point to their compilations. The appeal may be instant but ‘’Buyer Beware’’... tracks have been found on a variety of compilation releases and are unremarkable in nature.”
The problem here for me is not so much the performances themselves, which I’ll get to in a moment. It’s the deception that gets me. Not until I bought this and opened it up, and herein lies the rub, did I find what I had really purchased.
According to the liner notes that were conveniently tucked away inside, out of view: “...Here, they (the songs) are re-created by a selected group of underground bands that have called Metallica a huge influence.”
CDs No. 1 and 2 are a collection of covers, mostly done by obscure and/or never-heard-ofs.. If you are paying attention, this sounds like the same group of musicians on almost every song, rotating singers. There is almost no information on any of these bands. Most only exists on the products put out by this label.
There are actually a few bright spots. “Nothing Else Matters” performed by Stiletto Ghetto is actually nice to hear sung by a soft, female voice. Interestingly, the next track, “Blackened,” sounds an awful lot like that same female voice under a different band name.
Another highlight, “Frayed Ends of Sanity” performed by Charlie Bonnet III has a strong Shinedown vibe to it. But if there is one song making this unsavory product worth $6, it would have to be the accordion and synth string-infused “Battery” done by Trelleborg. Woodwinds and even a banjo make appearances. This is by far the most original take on the disc.
With many of the other songs, the vocals are hard to listen to as on “One” and especially “Shoot Me Again.”
CD No. 3 is songs by the “original artists” that influenced Metallica. Here you’ll find mostly poor-quality recordings. Sometimes with non-original backing bands — “Smoke On The Water” is one such title. Originally done by Deep Purple. Here it is performed live by the Ian Gillian Band. Gillian was the Deep Purple singer on the original. So it’s a half-truth that was likely cheaper to obtain by the record label.
Apparently this is how the label makes a living. They make low-budget, rehashed products that are done as cheaply as possible and with clear intent on misleading folks into buying inferior product.
Mostly for this reason, I say you can better spend your money elsewhere. Help a real artist who is struggling to survive rather than a predatory record label.