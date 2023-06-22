Film Review - The Flash

This image released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows Ezra Miller, left, and Sasha Calle in a scene from “The Flash.”

 WARNER BROS. PICTURES via AP

DC and Warner Bros.’ long-in-the-works superhero movie “The Flash” opened to $55 million in its first three days in North American theaters, according to studio estimates on Sunday.

Though a fair amount of money by normal standards, a sizable jump from DC’s last release, the “Shazam!” sequel, and enough for a first place start, it’s also muted by superhero standards where $100 million debut weekends are almost commonplace. The weekend also saw Pixar get its worst three-day opening ever with a $29.5 million bow by “Elemental.”

