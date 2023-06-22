TV The Full Monty

This combination of images shows Wim Snape, from left, Paul Barber, Steve Huison, Robert Carlyle, Mark Addy and Tom Wilkinson in scenes from the series “The Full Monty.”

 BEN BLACKALL/HULU via AP

LONDON (AP) — The Sheffield strippers of “The Full Monty” return 25 years on, in a new TV series that wears its politics on its sleeve.

In the much-loved original movie, a group of unemployed men from the north of England decide to form a striptease act in a desperate attempt to raise money after the local steelworks closed down.

