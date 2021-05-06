LAKE PLACID — The Lake Placid High School Drama Club’s newest production “The High School Experience” is going to be performed at the Lake Placid High School Commons on Friday, May 7 and Saturday, May 8; both shows will be premiering at 7 p.m. Tickets for this production are free but limited.
This play is written and choreographed by senior Madyson D’Espies and illustrates what it’s like to be in high school. Olivia Gallo wrote the skits as well. D’Espies said there is such a variety with comedy, skits and music it was hard to classify. However, she said it would be technically a musical.
There are a few songs the audience is welcome to sing along to. The club has only been together for a few months and had no money to buy the rights to a play, so they brainstormed and decided to create their own. The students brought their different experiences from other clubs and created “The High School Experience.”
D’Espies founded the Drama Club when the school lost the drama and choral classes.
“I wanted to create a safe space for these students where they feel welcome and could truly be themselves without any judgment,” D’Espies said. “I started Drama Club with the intent to have like-minded students come together and showcase their talents, especially because a lot of them may not be highlighted through sports or grades.”
There are many other high school kids participating in the event. People in the production include Madyson D’Espies, Zachary Cummins, Natalya Barajas, Noelia Reyes, Katelynn Williams, Hadley Hathaway, Makayla Bailey, Jenn Perez, Skylar Alvarez and Riley Yungbluth. Other students will be helping with the stage.
Tickets are available to everyone, including students at the school and community members who would like to come to support the club and its members. Anyone in the community can get a ticket by going to ticketsource.us/dashboard. You can also email Madyson D’Espies at mdespies@gmail.com with any questions.