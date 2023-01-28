AVON PARK — The Hit Men of Country, a new national tour made up of Nashville’s most talented singers and musicians, is scheduled for one performance on Thursday, Feb. 9 at 7 p.m. at the Alan Jay Wildstein Center for the Performing Arts at South Florida State College (SFSC) in Avon Park. These country music makers have performed, toured, or recorded with some of country music’s greatest hit makers like Keith Urban, Travis Tritt, Jason Aldean, Wynonna, Trace Adkins, The Oak Ridge Boys, and Lee Greenwood.
Delivering hit after hit after hit, including fan favorites like “God Bless the USA,” “Big Green Tractor,” and “I Swear,” the live concert features great insider backstage stories.
“This is a country music lover’s dream show,” said Cindy Garren, director of cultural programs at SFSC. “It’s a new production and we are one of the first in the state to present this ultimate country concert.”
Tickets are $20, $30 and $40. Groups or 12 or more can save 25% on admission. The performance is sponsored by MidFlorida Credit Union.
The concert features Doug Carter, a producer for Grammy Award and Gospel Music Award winning artists. Carter has toured with Crystal Gayle, Pam Tillis, the Bellamy Brothers, Crystal Gayle, and more. Also featured is Jeff Zona on acoustic guitar and vocals. Zona was spotlighted in Guitar Player magazine at the age of 19 and has toured with five-time Country Music Association Vocalist of the Year, Lee Greenwood. Zona has made multiple television appearances with the Grand Ole Opry, TNN, and CMT.
The Alan Jay Wildstein Center for the Performing Arts is located on the SFSC Highlands Campus at 600 West College Drive in Avon Park. Tickets can be purchased online at sfscARTS.org or by phone at 863-784-7178.
Upcoming concerts at the Wildstein Center include The Isaacs, a southern gospel band that are members of the Grand Ole Opry on Tuesday, Feb. 21 at 1:30 pm. The Isaacs are a Grammy Award-nominated family group who specialize in acoustic Christian music with forays into bluegrass, folk, and country music. Tickets for The Isaacs are $20, $25 and $30.
A free performance of the U.S. Army Concert Band and Soldier’s Chorus performs on Saturday, Feb. 25 at 3 p.m. A limit of two tickets per household are available online at sfscARTS.org.