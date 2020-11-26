AVON PARK — Avon Park’s own ‘gracious lady,’ The Hotel Jacaranda, was built in the 1920’s and is listed on the National Historic Register. Many famous people, including Clark Gable, George Burns, Gracie Allen and Babe Ruth have walked the quiet hallways with their high sculptured ceilings.
The hotel was named for a 150-year-old jacaranda tree that was removed to make way for the property. Among its first guests were baseball players from the St. Louis Cardinals who stayed there during their spring training from 1927-1929.
During World War II, the hotel was home to many serviceman who came to Avon Park to train as military pilots.
South Florida State College Foundation purchased the hotel in 1988 with the intent of preserving its charming historic character. Today she still stands in all her glory, coming alive during the Christmas season.
“Joan Hartt was the one who started all the elaborate decorations during the holiday season,” explained Carole Chapman, who has worked at the Jacaranda for over 20 years.
“Now there is a team of women led by Joan’s daughter-in-law Shelly, which create the new designs every year. The Hartt family is very involved and love to make people happy.”
The decorations start outside on the front porch and continue throughout the lobby, restaurant and the annex. Christmas trees, wreaths, poinsettias, old-fashioned toys, Santa and ornaments of every color create a feeling of excitement and warmth.
“They love the color I call ‘Christmas red.’ Every year the decorations are rearranged and artfully organized to create a completely different design than the year before. They even move some of the furniture. This year the big sleigh is in the front lobby; last year it was in the annex.”
The lobby showcases a 15-foot tree that is traditional as well as festive. The lobby fireplace is decorated with wreaths, garland, nutcrackers and two comfortable chairs, inviting you to sit a spell and enjoy the view.
“We are serving lunch Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m.– 2 p.m. We have a special menu on Sunday. Beginning Dec. 4, we’ll have our dinner buffet available 4:30-7:30 p.m.”
Mr. and Mrs. Santa Claus will be in the hotel lobby from Dec. 1-23. You can take your photo with Santa, so be sure to bring the kids, grandkids and your camera. There will be appropriate social distancing practiced.
Santa’s hours are Sunday-Friday 5-7 p.m. and Saturday 6-8 p.m. The Hotel Jacaranda is located at 19 E. Main Street in Avon Park. For more information, please call 863-453-2211 or visit their website at www.hoteljac.com.