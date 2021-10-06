You might not be part of the Korean Hallyu or ‘Wave’ of culture and influence sweeping the globe but you have probably heard of things like K-Dramas, K-Pop and maybe even know a few key names. Remember when PSY’s “Gangnam Style” took the U.S. by storm? You know, it’s that song with the ridiculously entertaining horse riding dance. How about BTS? You’d have to be living under a rock not to know about them these days.
Those are but a few famous examples from K-Pop, or Korean Pop. If you have Netflix or another streaming service (or you happen to have visited your Lake Placid Memorial Library), chances are good that you have encountered K-Dramas or Korean Dramas before. Some notable ones (all available for checkout at LPML) are “Coffee Prince,” “Boys Over Flowers,” and “My Love from the Star.” These particular titles are focused on romance with a good helping of comedy. Romantic K-Dramas like these are more innocent than those made in the west, with the culmination being a hug or kiss ten or even twenty episodes in. From personal experience, I guarantee they bring 100% more happiness to your life.
Quite unlike the title I’m about to talk about. “Squid Game.” It’s extremely popular on Netflix right now, having become the first K-Drama to reach number one on Netflix’s top 10 weekly most-watched TV show charts globally, and reaching number one in 90 countries including the US and the UK. I watched the whole thing with my mother and we both loved it.
“Squid Game” is a survival type K-Drama with a focus on income inequality that questions whether humanity has any innate good left in it. Hundreds of people who are down on their luck, in massive debt, or who are otherwise in need of money are coerced into playing a violent and deadly series of children’s games for an obscene amount of cash. Each person is assigned a number and is referred to by that number by the game’s staff and other players throughout the show.
I’m not going to ruin any of the surprises for you but it’s safe to say that this show is a reminder of several things. First, dehumanizing other people for any reason whatsoever is very bad. Second, as the age-old adage goes, we need to love our neighbors as ourselves in order to make the world a better place.
I’m proud to be a part of a timeless institution where it doesn’t matter whether you’re down on your luck or on the come up, nor what you believe or don’t believe, nor how you look nor anything else. The library welcomes all. The library is a bastion of freedom and equality and continually strives to narrow things like the digital divide and conversely to provide more and better materials, resources, opportunities, spaces, and technologies to anyone and everyone who needs them. If that’s not part of the mission to make the world a better place, I don’t know what is.
Visit your local library at www.myhlc.org or follow us on Facebook at the Highlands County Board of County Commissioners page. You can find the latest information on book club, author, and other events there too. For example, you can register for the virtual author event on Oct. 27th at 7 p.m. via our website. This month’s event features “Dark Things I Adore” by Katie Lattari.