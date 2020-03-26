As of last Thursday I have written 380 stories for the Highlands News-Sun and the free Thursday Highlands Sun since Matt Delaney of the then Lake Placid Journal hired me back in 2014.
I had three stories in last week’s Sun, one about the Cocktail Boat Races on Lake Anthrope, another about the St. Francis Assisi Church “Soup, Salad and Dessert” fund raiser and the last about a recent trip with 50 Highlands County residents to the Florida Holocaust Museum in St. Petersburg.
So here I sit at my table wondering what to do as I am cooped up at home in Lake Placid. I am 80 years old and as a senior, suppose to stay away from crowds of 10 or more. I feel I am at low risk as I am in pretty good shape and exercise with a daily bike ride, a swim in my pool and tennis five days a week.
So here goes my piece about a day or so in my life as a writer who has no story assignments to write about until the coronavirus goes away either for good or for the season.
I was up at 7:30, did my pill ritual, rubbed CBD oil on my lower back and my arthritic right hand. Thank God it is the right hand as I am a left handed and my tennis game would be shot for good.
I started the day with my morning prayer reflection. Today it was about Joshua’s gang marching around Jericho until the walls came tumbling down. That’s was especially meaningful as I was at that very spot in Israel last October.
Took my morning walk to the end of the driveway to retrieve the Highlands-News-Sun that is there religiously every morning. My wife Pat who gets up earlier than me had a hot cup of coffee ready as I paged through the paper and checked out the latest on Facebook. Usually the TV stays off in the morning, but now I want to check out the latest about the spread of the virus. Noted that we have one case here in Highlands County.
Had a quickie breakfast of my favorite cereal, Kellogg’s Special K, Chocolatey Delight topped with a spoonful of local raw honey. I added a half banana given to me Saturday by my tennis friends Bill and Dreana Compton who own a number of banana trees. Delicious right off the vine.
I skipped doubles tennis this morning as I will play in Lake Placid at the high school three times this week and once at the Thakkar Tennis Center in Sebring. Instead, my wife Pat and I took a bike ride around Placid Lakes. Not much activity except for three fellow bikers who gave us a passing wave.
On Thursdays I usually volunteer as a docent at the Lake Placid Depot Museum but have stayed away for now.
A swim in my salt water pool cooled me off before I had a second cup of coffee as I continue reading a wonderful book, “Unknown Valor,” by Martha MacCallum. It is the story of her uncle who was killed at Iwo Jima. Should be required reading for every youngster so they never forget how people their age died to make us free.
Lunch consisted of a salad with a handful of potato chips that Pat tries to hide to keep me healthy. But I always find them. A glass of white wine adds to my lunch.
Then the treat of the day....my power nap. It is required by everyone over 70. At 3 p.m. I get the daily mail, mostly advertising for hearing aids, stair elevators, and last rite insurance! They never let you forget that Florida is God’s waiting room.
This afternoon I finally cleaned my closet of suits and belts that will never fit me again because of those dinners at Sonny’s BBQ. Finally a second swim of the day while I watch Pat tend to her beautiful flowers around the pool and yard. I am working on my tan so when we head North to our cottage in Wisconsin for the summer, friends there will rave about how healthy and tan I look.
Being a conservative it is time for “The Five,” followed by the 6 o’clock News from Tampa, Wheel of Fortune, Jeopardy, and Tucker Carlson. Dinner tonight is left over tacos from yesterday. Out of Tequila, so had to stick with Jack and Coke!
At exactly 9:07 p.m. I checked out my daily gambling habit — Florida Cash 4 Life. In the past month I have won 10 bucks and two free tickets. Pat says it is a poor investment strategy but so is the stock market right now and besides I save a lot of money by not going to the casino which is closed anyhow.
Brush my teeth, take another load of pills and head to bed for sweet dreams of a wonderful life God has given me.
If you young people think I had a boring day remember: I began peddling papers, grass cutting and shoveling snow when I was 12. Earned a BA and a Masters Degree. Had a lifetime of jobs that I just loved.
Been married for 43 years to a fantastic woman. Have two college grad boys (University of Florida and University of Wisconsin) that have made a great lives for themselves as well. It doesn’t get any better than that.
Hopefully I will soon get a number of story assignments and write again about the wonderful folks living in Highlands County. What a way to avoid dementia! I’m not a cooped up sort of guy!