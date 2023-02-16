Fandoms are probably one of the most amazing things you can be a part of. And most everything has one, whether it be books, music, movies, or video games and one of the best places to be for any fan is MEGACON. Similar to the very well-known Comic-Con held in San Diego, California, MEGACON is an event that hosts fans, artists, and their favorite stars at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando every year. In 2023, MEGACON, short for Mega Convention, is being held from March 30 to April 2.
MEGACON was first held in 1993 and is the biggest convention in the Southern United States. In 2022 an astounding 140,000 fans were in attendance at MEGACON. That staggering number has made MEGACON the second most attended fan convention in the United States. Fans can find over 1,000 vendors covering the convention center floor with products inspired by comics, anime, gaming, horror, sci-fi, and fantasy.
One of the main attractions at MEGACON is, in fact, the fans. Cosplay is short for costume play and was first coined as “kosupure” in Japan in 1984. Cosplaying involves head-to-toe replication of a character from an anime, book, movie, or video game. Dedicated fans invest their time, money, and hard work into creating a costume that represents their favorite character. I myself have traveled to MEGACON and have not only witnessed amazing cosplayers but I have also been fortunate enough to participate in cosplaying as well.
One of the most amazing phenomena that come with attending a con as a cosplayer is becoming part of the show. With good cosplay comes the opportunity to meet fellow fans of your favorite characters. And believe me, you will be asked every few feet to stop, pose, and take pictures. I honestly believe that the greatest compliment you can receive as a cosplayer is an eager fellow fan wanting to take a picture with you.
My first experience of this magical moment was when I created a San costume the day before MEGACON for my twin sister from the Studio Ghibli anime "Princess Mononoke." I remember how nervous she was because I wasn’t also participating in cosplay with her, and when we arrived at the con we didn’t see anyone else dressed as a character from the same anime.
When you attend MEGACON the floor is packed with booths and a sea of people continues to move around you as you walk. Amazingly enough, as we stood in awe amongst this crowd of characters and fans we heard a voice from across the room yell, "Princess!" Now, a princess is not hard to find amongst the many fan bases that are represented at MEGACON but for some reason, we knew without a doubt that this cry for attention was aimed at us.
We scanned the room for the voice that continued to yell, "Princess!" until at last, we could see a lone figure jumping up and down with excitement. Lo and behold, it was none other than Ashitaka, the male protagonist from "Princess Mononoke." He was so excited that he pushed through the crowd until he found my sister and immediately embraced her as if she were a long-lost friend. At that moment I realized how amazing this experience was and how lucky we were to be there. Of course, we took plenty of pictures and had conversations that now escape my memory, but that moment would be the first of many memories that we would make in years to come.
Without a doubt, this event would not be possible without the numerous vendors that show up to present their art, memorabilia and merchandise. Every booth holds different treasures for all ages. You can find anything ranging from comics to actual replicas of weapons belonging to your favorite heroes or villains. I myself have purchased a life-size replica of Link’s Master Sword from the Legend of Zelda. The care and dedication that these fellow fans take in providing others with fan-based products never ceases to amaze me and is definitely a highlight of MEGACON that should be taken in and thoroughly enjoyed.
No matter if you're young or just young-at-heart there are plenty of sights to be seen, adventures to be had, and memories to be made. Tickets for MEGACON are on sale now online, if you are interested. And if you're thinking of trying cosplay check out these books from our Highlands County libraries "The Hero's Closet: Sewing for cosplay and costuming" by Gillian Conahan and "Cosplay Crash Course: A complete guide to designing cosplay wigs, makeup and accessories" by Mina "Mistiqarts" Petrovic.