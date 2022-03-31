AVON PARK — The South Florida State College (SFSC) Museum of Florida Art and Culture (MOFAC) will present the 2022 Annual Juried Student Art Show, Wednesday, April 6 through Friday, May 13, in the museum’s gallery on the SFSC Highlands Campus in Avon Park. The monthlong show will feature painting, drawing, ceramics, digital media, mixed media, and photography created by SFSC art students.
“It’s always fascinating to visit juried art shows of college students, especially, when they’re in an art museum,” said Anthony Record, MOFAC curator. “I love to see the different ways that students put their personal touch on class assignments. Even when the emphasis of the assignment is on developing technical skills, you can see so many creative approaches and choices that give voice to each student’s unique character and personality.”
An awards ceremony and reception will be held on Friday, April 21, from 5:30-7:30 p.m., in the MOFAC gallery. This year’s show is sponsored by Max Gooding, Cathy Futral, Tanglewood Artist Group, the MOFAC Docents, and the SFSC Art Club. The Max Gooding Award for Best of Show will be announced and used to purchase an exceptional student art piece for the SFSC Student Art Collection. This award is made possible by SFSC alumnus Max Gooding. The Tanglewood Artist Group will present two awards for continuing art majors. SFSC President Dr. Thomas C. Leitzel will choose one piece of artwork that will become part of the President’s Art Collection at SFSC.
MOFAC is open to the public Wednesday through Friday, 12:30–4 p.m. For more information about the museum and its exhibitions, contact Record at Anthony.Record@southflorida.edu or call 863-784-7240.