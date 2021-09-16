Is it “Low-ree-da, Lor-i-da or Lor-ee-da?” And how did they come up with a name like that, anyhow?
Well, had it not been for a group of bean farmers, what is now the community of Lorida in eastern Highlands County would probably be known as North Lake. Around the turn of the century, this area was called “Cow House” because the land was good for raising cattle. Later, it was named “Lake Isotokpoga,” after a nearby lake of the same name.
Then the Seaboard Railroad established a rail line there in the 1920s. Everything was okay in the Lake Istokpoga community until another railroad built a railway station named “Istokpoga” on the other side of the huge lake. That’s when problems began, for passengers would often end up there, stranded on the wrong side of the lake.
A new name was needed. The railroad suggested the name of Istokpoga Station be changed to “North Lake,” since the station was situated on the north end of the lake. That’s when the bean farmers got into the act. They had become upset because they felt that when their beans reached market, they wouldn’t get as good a price.
They feared that people would assume that these “North Lake” beans had been grown on the north side of Lake Okeechobee and everyone knew that beans grown here in Highlands County were far superior to those grown near Lake Okeechobee. The railroad forgot all about changing the name of the station to “North Lake.”
But what to do about the two similar names? In 1938, the late Mary A. Stokes, then the Postmaster at the Lake Istokpoga post office, partnered with a railroad superintendent and the two came up with a new name. They suggested dropping the “F” from “Florida” and calling the community Lorida (and giving it the Spanish pronunciation, “Lor-ee-da”).
The idea caught on and it’s been Lor-ee-da ever since.
The above is based on Heartland Heritage publication by Dave Nicholson.