SEBRING — In 1973, Reverend Michael Karl and his wife Patricia Karl, a young couple from Michigan, arrived in Sebring with the primary intention of starting a mission for poor and distressed people. They had run a catering business in the Detroit area and believed that God had called them to begin this endeavor. When the invitation came from friends who ran an A&W Root Beer business in Sebring, the Karls took that as the opportunity to comply with God’s calling.
After arriving in Sebring, they rented a run-down building in the Washington Heights area and set up a temporary Rescue Mission, where they cared for those in need, including alcoholics, prostitutes, criminals and many children. In the meantime, they both worked other jobs to support themselves and the mission, and went into bars and pool halls passing out Christian literature. All they while they continued to look for a better place for their rescue mission facility.
One day, they happened upon a run-down building with boarded windows in an area overgrown with weeds near the railroad tracks. They knew that this was the place they were looking for. Rev. Karl subsequently learned that the building had belonged to the Withers and Harshman “Sebring Packing Company” citrus business, and was currently owned by the Schumacher and Harshman families.
Rev. Karl went to the family 14 times during a three-month period, telling them, “I don’t want to rent it; I don’t want to lease it; I don’t want to buy it; God says it’s mine.” Of course, Rev. Karl was courteously ushered out of their offices until finally, they relented. On a “handshake” they agreed that Rev. Karl could use the building for his mission. Further, the building and property were formally deeded to the New Testament Mission in 1987, a gift from the Schumacher and Harshman families!
The Karls immediately set to work on the building and property, which was in great need of repairs. After much very hard work by the Karls and their daughter, Kim, they turned the facility into an oasis of care for those who needed it desperately. Rev. Karl, truly a man with a “green thumb,” planted beautiful trees, flowering bushes and special gardens throughout the property. The inside of the building was cleaned, painted and otherwise repaired. The Mission was finally opened in 1976; 45 years ago this year!
During the early years of the Mission, the Karls did not have the support of the community. Pat Karl stated, “People said we were crazy, we were not of God. But what kept us going each day was that we knew the Lord had given us the building; we were in His perfect will, and that is all we needed to know.”
The Karls attended the Methodist and Baptist churches near the Mission, and asked them for leftover food after their dinners, to be used in the Mission. The Mission was broken into and vandalized on many occasions, necessitating the placement of bars on the windows. But the Karls never gave up. Eventually, the entire community came to recognize that this Mission was for real, that the work being done there was vital and was helping hundreds of people that this world had given up on. The community respect and support had arrived!
During the years, the achievements of the Mission are nothing short of miraculous. Many of the people who have been “through” the Mission are gainfully employed, working in businesses all over Sebring. Also, many have become Christians themselves, have been trained by the Karls, and are now supporting themselves and serving missions in other countries including Africa, the Philippines and Honduras, to help with the needs of those people.
The Sebring Mission has grown and expanded its services over the years. A benefactor passed away in 1987, leaving enough money to the Mission to build the adjacent church with an upstairs apartment on the second floor for the Karls to live in. In 1993, the Mission was able to add a new wing onto the building, making 30 more beds available for the homeless. In 1994, the Mission opened a shelter for homeless women and children in an old apartment building they renovated on Tangerine Street.
The Mission serves three meals a day to all who come there in need. The Karls also conduct Bible study at all meals, and five nights per week in the Chapel. They assist people in finding employment. They provide donated clothing to those who need it. They provide food baskets to families who have food insecurity. They endeavor to meet every need of those who come to them.
As Pat Karl stated, “We have reached out to the broken-hearted, the down and outers, the unlovables, alcoholics, drug addicts, murderers, robbers and prostitutes. We have seen God perform wonderful things in the lives of men and women as well as children over the years.”
Patricia Karl also became an ordained minister and was a constant help-mate to Rev. Mike until his death on Dec. 31, 2016. This was a tremendous loss to the ministry of the Mission. However, their granddaughter, Kathleen Wack, became Rev. Pat’s very capable co-manager of the Mission. Kathleen, known as “Katie,” is an accomplished young lady, having become a licensed pilot at the age of 19. She has worked at the Mission for years. She also built a train, “The New Testament Mission Express,” to ride children around the Mission grounds. She painted it bright red and blue and the children love it.
In 1980, Rev. Mike was presented with the Community Service Award, sponsored by the Greater Sebring Chamber of Commerce and the Sebring News. Rev. Mike and Mrs. Karl were greeted with a standing ovation that lasted for a long time, an expression of love and respect from a community that recognized their hard work in providing a home and bringing hope and a chance for a new life to so many destitute people. Again in 2007, the Karls were honored with the revered Judge Clifton Kelly Champion for Children Award, a well-deserved award for making a positive impact on the lives of children in the community.