SEBRING — People from all over Florida came to the Orchid Society of Highlands, Inc. 17th Annual Orchid Show and Sale, titled “Art in Bloom” on March 25-26 at the Bert J. Harris Jr. Agricultural Center in Sebring.
Judging took place all day Saturday. Marlen Martinez, show co-chair, said, “We have judges from the AOS (American Orchid Society). They come from all over Florida like Sarasota and Tampa. They’re awarding ribbons as well as special awards.”
Boon Bryson is in charge of the visiting judges from the AOS. She said they look closely at each plant to determine the awards.
“We also have what is called Special AOS awards. They take pictures of the orchids and the plants earn national recognition in our magazine,” Bryson said.
According to Martinez, the show had 85 entries, eight vendors and around 600 visitors to the event.
The vendors included, So Orchids, Ritter Tropic 1 Orchids, Florida Orchid House, Green Barn Orchid Supplies, Quest Orchids, Odom’s Orchids, Paul’s Landscapes and Water Wood Originals.
“This is an annual event,” Martinez added. “We use the money earned to help run our club and for the annual scholarship we award to a Highlands County student majoring in horticulture.”
There are more than 20,000 species of orchids in the world. Some of them have very long and complicated names that are abbreviated. For example, Den. stands for Dendrobium; Blc. stands for Brassolaeloicattleya and C. is for Cattleya.
Orchid colors are significant as well. White orchids (innocence, purity and elegance), pink (femininity, grace and joy), yellow (friendship and new beginnings), purple (royalty, respect and admiration) and orange (pride, enthusiasm and boldness).
Attendees were given raffle tickets to have the chance to take home one of the plants on display. Michael Gerlosky was one of the winners. He and his dog, Diego, happily accepted an orchid.
Dr. Joan Siracuse was visiting with friends Dottie DeCausey, Heidi Crutchfield and Diane Ziesenheim. Siracuse purchased an orange Cattleya.
“Dottie and her husband Lafayette, got me started with orchids. They were early members of the Orchid Society and worked to get the first show started many years ago,” Siracuse said.
Ziesenheim, who attended with her cousin Crutchfield, said she bought some orchids for special friends of hers.
“I was sick and called Carol Cook and Dr. Bill (Cook). They came right over, got me to the hospital and took care of me. What wonderful people. This is a thank you gift for them,” Ziesenheim said.
Maxine Pricopi, who is from Michigan, was enjoying her time browsing the orchids at the show.
“I really like this one, Rlc. beauty queen. I’m drawn to the size, color and the beauty. My neighbor collects orchids and she brought me to the show,” Pricopi said.
Judging the quality of orchids is a difficult job as they are all so beautiful. Eric Cavin is one of the judges.
“We’re looking at color and form, number of flowers and the arrangement of the flowers. We judge the exhibits and award ribbons. The AOS judging is a higher level and presents different types of awards,” Cavin said.
Friends Pam Skidmore and Carol Jones were looking through baskets of starter plants.
“I’m looking for some new plants. I just took a beginning orchid class,” said Skidmore who selected a “Lava Burst” plant.
Jones is a more seasoned collector. “I’m just looking for something I don’t have,” she said.
She chose a “Lulu” variety which the vendor said would take about a year for first bloom.
Charlene High collects orchids and said she is going to join the local Orchid Society.
“I’m here getting more orchids. I’ve already bought four today. I’ve been doing this for about a year with great success just letting Mother Nature take care of them,” High said.
There were lovely displays of orchids, hanging plant baskets and even gardening supplies. There were starter orchids as well as mature ones at a variety of price points.
Susie Whitehead, president of the local Orchid Society, was talking to Dawn Schommer.
“We’re talking about the ribbons and how some orchids are not judged. They have to be entered and receive a judging number. They are judged against ideal orchid,” Whitehead said.
“This is so amazing. It’s all so breathtaking.” Schommer said.
Michael and Wendy Sebold were looking at orchid planters for their collection at home.
“We really have a lot, probably more than we should have. We’ve been collecting for about 15 years. We used to have an oak tree that they grew in. Now we have them all on our sunny porch,” Wendy Sebold said.
Water Wood Originals had a unique Air Plant Sculpture outside. Ariel Torres saw it and was very excited.
“I need this plant for my partner. He loves air plants and I love orchids. We have about 35 plants now. We used to have 300 when lived in Ft. Lauderdale. Avon Park is now our home,” Torres said.
While there is always a great response for community sponsors, the Premier Sponsors for this event were Windmill Farms Nurseries, Inc. and McPhails Auto Sales.
The Orchid Society of Highlands was established in 1994 by a group of orchid enthusiasts that shared an interest in growing and learning more about orchids.
For more information on the Orchid Society of Highlands, Inc., visit their website at: http://www.orchidsociety highlands.org.