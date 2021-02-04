George Bernard Shaw is attributed as writing, “You see things; and you say, ‘Why?’ But I dream things that never were; and I say, ‘Why not?’”
That was the dream of Lake Placid native Kassie Perry who wanted to open her own business. A month ago her dream came true as she opened The Perry Co. Boutique at 217 N Main Ave. in Lake Placid.
The boutique features an array of beautiful, fashionable women’s clothing along with handbags, gift cards and jewelry. Perry said, “I opened a month ago and am receiving new items daily.”
She plans to offer local lines of jewelry, hats, beauty products, men’s clothing and shoes as well.
Perry graduated from South Florida State College with a degree in Business Management. For nine years she worked in the insurance business but dreamed of the day she could open her own shop.
“I did not know what business to start.”
For a year she prayed about it asking God to put her where He wanted her. She commented, “It seems God opened a door for me and my husband Brad when a former ladies store became available in Lake Placid. It turned out that the previous owner wanted to change occupations.”
Kassie wanted a change as well and she and Brad were passing by that former boutique on N. Main one afternoon. They loved the location and contacted the owner that night. “By Monday we made an offer which was accepted.” Then the work began.
The couple remodeled the inside making it a homey shop. She created two dressing rooms and added two comfortable lounge chairs where customers could sit with Kassie and discuss their clothing desires and dreams.
Kassie purchased her first products online from companies that only sell to retailers. She has been opened for one month. A friend told her about the Dallas Mart, a buyers paradise in Texas, where she could order the latest in women’s clothing and accessories. So she flew down and purchased lines of high quality goods that appeal to folks between 20 and 60. She plans to visit the Atlanta Mart, popular for their latest fashions.
Perry said, “I also got on-line and visited BoutiqueHub. They are the boutique gurus.”
She learned about the new fashions, how many of each item to purchase, various sizes, how to turn over inventory and plenty of information on how to run a successful business.
The Perry Co. Boutique is right next door to the Journal Plaza on N. Main in Lake Placid. Many customers visit the Saturday morning Farmers Market at the plaza, stop for lunch at one of the four restaurants. And in the past month, to their surprise, discovered the warm, friendly, atmosphere of the new boutique.
Since opening Perry has welcomed snowbird shoppers from up north, and south from Dade and Broward counties. Lake Placid is a busier place than most realize. “Many people have moved here from Miami and Fort Lauderdale. Now they are looking for shops that carry cutting edge fashionable items for the independent-minded woman that they usually only find in larger cities.”
Customers like Laverne Thomas from Okeechobee agree. She was visiting Lake Placid with her two young daughters. “We were walking by and my daughter Lexi looked at the clothing on display in the window and we just had to stop.” They were not disappointed.
Kristine Fitch from Sebring found The Perry Co. on Instagram. “The former boutique here was one of my favorite places to shop so I decided to visit to see what new fashion jewelry the new boutique was offering.” She too enjoyed her shopping experience.
Susan Bury was looking for a unique gift for a friend and she thanked Kassie for showing her an array of goods.
Boutique owner Kassie summed things up saying, “I sense that the shoppers who have stopped by since I opened feel as if they are in a boutique like those they visit when on vacation.”
North Main Street Lake Placid is a bustling place on Saturday mornings during the Farmers Market. It would be a good day to visit and meet Kassie Perry and browse the many new items she is offering at The Perry Co. Boutique. Her shop is open Monday-Friday from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. They are closed Sundays. If you have a question just call Kassie at 863-699-2670 or e-mail her at theperrycoboutique@gmail.com.