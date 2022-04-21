“Poems come out of wonder, not out of knowing.” These are the words of the widely respected poet and educator, Lucille Clifton. I love these words because they resonate with me deeply. Even outside the realm of poetry, approaching life and art with questions rather than answers has been the most revolutionary part of my growing and learning process. Now, like Clifton, I firmly believe our most powerful art is discovered through our doubts, our questions, and our experience of the unknown.
Take William Shakespeare for example, a poet who often discovered and invented words in his verse and prose. In “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” he wrote, “The form of things unknown, the poet’s pen / Turns them to shapes, and gives to airy nothing / A local habitation and a name.” In other words, poetry has the power to give purpose and place to what was once unknown.
Clifton and Shakespeare are just two of thousands of poets who’ve done and are still doing this with their poetry today. In honor of National Poetry Month, here are two remarkable female poets that have consistently inspired me to turn to poetry when I feel lost or without purpose.
1. Alice Walker
Born in 1944 in Eatonton, Georgia, Alice Walker is the author of the well-known novel, “The Color Purple” – which secured her a Pulitzer Prize – and is a poet, short story writer and an avid human rights activist. As a writer, Walker is deeply committed to centering her work on the experiences of Black women and on the joys and oppressions of humanity in general. My personal favorite poem from her is “To Change the World Enough,” and these are my favorite lines: “We enter now / the dreaded location / of Earth’s reckoning; / no longer far / off / or hidden in books / that claim to disclose / revelations; / it is here. / We must walk together without fear. / There is no path without us.”
2. Sylvia Plath
Plath was one of the most admired poets of the 20th century, though her personal life was more agonizing than it was joyous. In the years of her undergraduate study, Plath suffered symptoms of a deep depression and attempted suicide when she was 20. Having survived this attempt, Plath was hospitalized and underwent electro-shock therapy. This experience inspired her most notable work, “The Bell Jar,” which she published under the pseudonym “Victoria Lucas” in 1963.
Just a month after the novel’s publication, though, Plath committed suicide and died at the age of 30. Yes, Plath’s life may have been one filled with arduous struggle, but she was still able to find beauty and escape within her poetry. This, to me, was the most admirable accomplishment of hers. Here are some of my favorite lines from her poem, “Dream with Clam-Diggers”: “High against heaven, / gulls went wheeling soundless / Over tidal-flats where three children played / Silent and shining on a green rock bedded in mud, / Their fabulous heyday endless.”
