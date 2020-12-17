Mike Miller is the puzzle master of Tanglewood. You may have met him through an article in the paper last summer. He is an expert in ‘putting the pieces’ together and creating a myriad of puzzle types.
His puzzles range from those with very small pieces to medium size to the very large. Some pieces are quite intricate with jagged edges; others are unusual shapes with tricky designs to follow. “They’re all challenging in their own way.”
His goal is to complete 140 puzzles. He has completed the puzzle which is No. 140, a colorful depiction of the earth and planets, but he has not completed all 140. Some are much more difficult than others. 140 was one of the easier ones as the pieces were somewhat larger than usual.
Miller’s current challenge is one from the movie ‘Frozen II’. “The frame is an intricate pattern and the pieces are very irregular. I have to keep moving them around to get the right fit.”
Most of Miller’s puzzles are framed with glass fronts, something he is planning to change moving forward, to perhaps Plexiglas.
“One day I heard this big crash. Princess, (his little dog and ‘helper’), went to see what happened. We found that one of the larger puzzles has crashed to the floor. There was so much glass to clean up. I actually had to redo and remount the puzzle.”
Some of his favorites are the larger puzzles by Thomas Kinkade. Kinkade is a famous artist, who is called ‘the painter of light.’ Miller has eight Kinkades. “The lighting in this room helps bring out the light in the puzzles.”
Miller says it’s a challenge keeping track of his large collection, however the puzzles are all numbered. It has also been difficult finding puzzles to do during COVID as many people have taken up the hobby.
Sometimes used puzzles are missing a piece or two. If that happens, he will fill in the space with color to complete the puzzle.
His approach to puzzling is to complete the outer frame first and then build out from there. Princess helps to keep him focused. “She is truly my helper and little princess.”
Miller plans to offer people the opportunity to view his entire collection of 140 puzzles early in 2021. Masks and social distancing will be required for the safety of all.
The puzzles are displayed on the walls of one room and continue down a long hallway. We’ll let you know when his one-man puzzle exhibit will be open for viewing in the New Year.