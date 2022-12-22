Santa’s sleigh bells are ringing and his sled is chock full of the new gadgets he is bringing many people. If you’re among those lucky ones getting a new Xbox, PlayStation, or Nintendo gaming system I’m here to let you know about the game you should be playing right now: “Crisis Core –Final Fantasy VII– Reunion.”
Chances are good that if you’ve spent any time in the gaming scene you’ve heard of the anthology series called “Final Fantasy” and especially of the seventh installment, or “Final Fantasy VII.” For those non-gamers out there, it’s set in a dystopian metropolis where you control an ex-SOLDIER mercenary named Cloud Strife. He joins an eco-terrorist group that is trying to stop Shinra, a powerful corporation which is sucking the planet dry of energy and therefore literally killing it. And that’s just the beginning of things…
The original “Final Fantasy VII” came out in 1997 and took the world by storm, giving rise to some of the most legendary characters in video game history. It also began what is known as the “Final Fantasy VII Compilation”, which includes the original game and various spin-off games and other media. In other words, the story and the characters are so good that people keep coming back for more.
Indeed, I am writing this article on Reunion day, so dubbed because “Crisis Core –Final Fantasy VII– Reunion” comes out today. This is the remastered version of the 2007 prequel game which tells the story of Zack Fair and his rise through the ranks of Shinra’s private army in its formidable SOLDIER unit. Zack investigates the mass disappearances of his fellow SOLDIERs along with his mentor Angeal and the SOLDIER hero Sephiroth who, as fans well know, is destined to become one of the greatest villains of all time
“Crisis Core Reunion” introduces players to the–ahem–core of the crisis that is at the heart of the “Final Fantasy VII Compilation,” along with backstory and characters that are very important in the rest of the compilation. It features a newly arranged soundtrack from the original composer, Takeharu Ishimoto. Plus, with the renewed 3D models and fully remastered graphics along with the improved battle system it’s sure to look and feel more beautiful than ever before.
As a gamer in general and a “Final Fantasy” fan, I highly recommend this one for teens and older--and we have several items in the compilation (including the books!) and will be adding “Crisis Core Reunion” to our collection very soon.
