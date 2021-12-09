Helping a reluctant or struggling reader find a book they truly enjoy is one of the most rewarding parts of working at the library. Reading can be difficult for students due to many reasons. Cognitive deficits, developmental delays, poor eyesight, or even general disinterest can cause students to struggle at reading. Students can become frustrated and reluctant to read. This feeling can carry over from early elementary to middle school and beyond.
When trying to find books for struggling or reluctant readers, the general idea is to find content that will be interesting while making sure it is readable as well. Sometimes, a reluctant or struggling reader might need a book several grade levels below the grade they are in. However, I wouldn’t recommend a second grade book to a struggling sixth grade student because the content will seem too “childish” and they might feel embarrassed or discouraged and not want to try it.
I want to stress that audiobooks are an acceptable literary medium for all readers. Audiobooks “count” as reading! Listening to a story is arguably just as important as visually reading them. Listening to an audiobook strengthens listening skills, fluency, pronunciation, vocabulary usage and understanding. Hearing the story also helps students decode words they see on a page. Audiobooks can also be used to replace screen time which will give your kid’s eyes a break. Having your child listen to a story while doing chores or carrying out routine tasks is a good way to make those tasks seem more enjoyable.
Graphic novels help struggling readers by giving them more clues to decode a word’s meaning. Graphic novels are similar to comic books but are bound into a book instead of a magazine. Don’t discredit graphic novels because “they don’t have many words.” Students can look at each illustration and use context clues to determine what a word means.
Popular juvenile graphic novels:
Amulet series by Kazu Kibuishi
Babymouse by Jennifer Holm
Wings of Fire by Tui Sutherland
Hilo by Judd Winick
New Kid by Jerry Craft
Catstronauts by Drew Brockington
Pup Detectives by Felix Gumpaw
Popular juvenile audiobooks:
Harry Potter series by J.K. Rowling
The Hobbit by J.R.R. Tolkien
Charlotte’s Web by E.B. White
Number the Stars by Lois Lowry
The Bridge to Terabithia by Katherine Paterson
The Magic Treehouse series by Mary Pope Osborne
Visit www.myhlc.org to check the availability of the titles mentioned above and take a look at our “High Interest, Low Readability” list for titles that will give your student the boost they need. You can always stop by your local Heartland Library Cooperative branch! We have many audiobooks and graphic novels to get your student moving in the right direction. Follow the Highlands County Board of County Commissioners Facebook page for news about the Highlands County Library System.