Highlands Lakeside Theatre (HLT) is excited to announce that they will reopen on June 5 with “The Marvelous Wonderettes” on stage at the Lakeside Playhouse! This has been a much anticipated event and it’s happening next Friday.
Due to COVID-19, closing down was necessary. There has been so much preparation needed to ensure that it was safe for everyone when reopening was possible.
It’s exciting to see their live on-stage performances, but if you have tickets and would prefer to see the show at home, live streaming is now an option.
According to HLT, “With special permission from Stage Rights, Inc., we are able to live-stream performances to a limited audience each performance date. Ticket purchasers will receive a link to a password-protected site from HLT so they can watch the show as presented on stage.”
Live-streaming is an amazing opportunity for HLT created by the COVID-19 pandemic pushing them down another pathway. They are able to increase revenue as it allows them to expand their outreach to audiences who would not be able to see the show in-person.
“The Marvelous Wonderettes” is a jukebox musical and is the perfect fun and upbeat play to enjoy during these turbulent times. Songs such as ‘It’s My Party.’’, ‘Lollipop’ and ‘Mr. Sandman’ will take you on a musical journey down memory lane.
In the first act, we meet “The Marvelous Wonderettes,” four girls at the Springfield High School prom in 1958. Think pony tails, pink poodle skirts and juke boxes. In the second act, we join them at their ten year reunion and catch up with their lives.
The cast includes Julia Laframboise as Betty Jean, the practical joker of the group; Hannah Summer as Missy, the bossy one who likes to take control; LaTasia Sherrill as Suzy, the happy-go-lucky free spirit; and Anna Schmidt as Cindy Lou, the prom queen wanna-be.
“My character is very quirky and crazy. She’s got a bubbly and bright personality, but has no problem speaking her mind. I do love everyone in the play. They really make the show a lot more memorable,” said Julia Laframboise.
LaTasia Sherrill plays Suzy. “I love to perform and haven’t had the opportunity to do many things on the main stage. When I heard about this show, I decided to give it a shot and was casted. This cast is so talented.”
“I love singing to music my mom grew up listening to,” said Anna Schmidt who plays Cindy Lou. “As a child, our house was always filled with music from the 50’s, 60’s and 70’s. I love being able to experience this with the other Wonderettes.”
Missy is played by Hannah Summer. “Missy and I are similar in a lot of ways, but she is definitely a challenge for me as a singer and actress. This is show that will bring all generations together. You’ll be singing and dancing along with the cast.”
The show’s director is Jillian Febres. Supporting cast members include Kevin Hacker, Aslan Smith and Tanya Turner.
“This show will definitely make you laugh, cry and the music will bring back wonderful memories. You will be moving and dancing in your seats or even at home if you’re live streaming,” said Febres.
All new tickets sold are streaming with the new ticket price of $25. All previously sold tickets double as streaming tickets. The HLT website has simple instructions on how to use the service.
The password received will only be valid for the date/time on your purchased ticket. Nothing is pre-recorded and you’ll be viewing it live as it is taking place on stage.
“With limited seating due to social distancing constraints, we are giving season ticket holders and previously purchased tickets priority for in-house viewing. Any new ticket purchases will be for streaming for this show only. The plan may change for future shows as more information and directives are received from health officials,” said Tom Staik with HLT.
The show runs from June 5–June 21. Since the show dates were moved due to COVID-19, if you have not been notified of your new ticket date, please contact the theater box office at 863-382-2525 or visit their website at www.highlandslakesidetheatre.org.