‘The hills are alive with the sound of music’! So is the Lakeside Playhouse at Highlands Lakeside Theatre (HLT). One of the most popular musicals ever, “The Sound of Music,” will be performed on stage from March 26 – April 11. With a talented cast and many treasured songs, this show is not one to be missed.
The story surrounds the young postulant Maria Rainer and the Von Trapp family in 1938 wartime Austria. Maria is a free-loving spirit who is not quite a fit for the Nonnberg Abbey where she is in training to be a nun. Mother Abbess feels Maria is better suited to be a governess for seven motherless children.
The music moves the storyline with favorites such as “Maria,” “Do Re Me,” “My Favorite Things,” “Sixteen Going on Seventeen” and the title number, “The Sound of Music.”
Maria is full of life and song and works to bring the magic of music to transform a broken and unhappy family into one of love and joy. It is a difficult time as they also face the dangers as the Nazis gain power.
Maria and Captain Von Trapp fall in love and marry with Mother Abbess’s blessing. When they return from their wedding trip, they discover in order to survive they need to flee over the mountains of Switzerland to safety.
The cast is large and very talented and includes as Maria Rainer (Larissa Meagher), Sister Berthe (Megan Nosal), Sister Margaretta (Mariah Alvarez), Mother Abbess (Christi Hagen), Sister Sophia (Angie Saunders), Captain Georg von Trapp (Steve Hagen), Franz (Evan Dressel), Rolf Gruber (Valentine Crow), Elsa Schraeder (Amanda Mercer), Max Detweiler (Peter Pollard), Herr Zeller (Aslan Smith), Admiral von Schreiber (Allan Grosman) and Frau Schmidt (Alasha Mikell).
The von Trapp children include Liesel (Rilian Smith), Friedrich (Giovanni Rae), Louisa (Hailey McDonough), Kurt (T.J. Mercer), Brigitta (Morgan Mikell), Marta (Juliet Nosal) and Gretl (Savannah Mikell).
In addition there are a number of ensemble cast members playing postulants, nuns, soldiers and party guests. The cast is directed by Frank Oberhausen, Tom Staik and Janet Waldron.
“This is my first lead role,” said Steve Hagen. “It gives me the opportunity to be on stage again. I’m able to work in this play with my wife and my daughter. It’s now a family activity. It’s also challenging, but fun as the character is so different from who I am.”
“It’s been a wonderful challenge to do the costuming,” said Cathy Helmer, an actor who is the costume designer for Sound of Music. “We have to make identical outfits for the children. I use the patterns from the 1930’s to stay true to the time frame.
“When the housekeeper wants to change the curtains in the house, Maria says, “I’ll take them. I can make them all play clothes with the material.”
Helmer says there are over 100 costumes in the show, including 20 nun costumes and even Maria’s wedding dress.
“I love this play as the music is beautiful,” said Christi Hagen. “Whenever people see the Sound of Music, they envision me as the Mother Abbess. She is serious, but I try to portray her as nurturing and compassionate.”
The Von Trapp family takes the words of the Mother Abbess to heart during their journey to safety: “Climb Every Mountain – till you find your dream.”
Performances are held on Wednesday, Friday and Saturday evenings at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday afternoon at 2:30 p.m. For ticket information, please visit their website at www.highlandslakesidetheatre.org or call the box office at 863-382-2525.