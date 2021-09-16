Ever wonder how your favorite record or artist has fared over the years versus the competition? As I often do, one night while out driving, I began to let my mind wander. I, for whatever reason, began listing what I thought to be the best selling albums of all time. I figured I could get at least half of the top ten.
I did a search to see how I had done. On the website prince.org, a fan had posted Billboard Magazine’s “Top 300 Best Selling Albums of All Time.” Feeling oh so sure of myself, I was both humbled and surprised to see the results — of which I managed to correctly pick four.
The results will most likely surprise most. The top two spots were no-brainers. At the No. 1 position, moving more units than any other album in history is Michael Jackson’s “Thriller,” selling 72,400,000 copies worldwide.
“Thriller” stole the throne that was previously held by No. 2 all time, Pink Floyd’s “Dark Side Of The Moon.” This record was an absolute dynasty as far as chart residency goes, appearing a total of 958 weeks thus far and selling 41,800,000 units.
Six of the top 10 were surprises as are many lower ranking selections. No. 3. the soundtrack to “Grease,” 40,400,000, No. 4. Whitney Houston “Bodyguard” soundtrack, 39,600,00, No. 5. Bee Gees “Saturday Night Fever” soundtrack, 37,200,000 and at No. 6. The Eagles “Greatest Hits 1971-1975,” 36,700,000 in sales.
The rest of the top ten were as follows: No.7. Led Zeppelin “IV,” as it is known. It is actually untitled. This was a pick I had, selling 35,900,000 copies.
No. 8 was surprising in that it is, according to Billboard, the top selling country album and not Garth Brooks. That record is Shania Twain’s “Come On Over,” at 35,400,000 copies sold.
Appearing for a second time in the top ten and the only artist to do so, is Michael Jackson’s “Bad” which sold 33,200,000 units.
My other top ten pick, at No. 10, Fleetwood Mac’s “Rumours” was an iconic 1970’s release selling 32,700,000 copies.
Other’s I had on my imaginary list were ”Peter Frampton Comes Alive” which is way down at No. 195. Got close with the AC/DC classic “Back In Black,” which came in at No. 13 with sales of 32,100,000.
Yet another surprise is the fact that the best selling Beatles record did no better than No. 15 and wasn’t the release you’d probably expect. “One,” selling 30,800,000 is a collection of No.1 hit singles by the Fab Four.
It outdid classics such as “Abbey Road (No. 32, 26,400,000),” “Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band (No.34, 26,200,000),” or “White Album (No. 73, 19,100,000). “Rubber Soul” only managed No. 153.
At No. 82, another surprise was the Garth Brooks album, “No Fences,” charting as the next highest country record after Twain’s No. 8. Brooks sold 18,400,000 with this blockbuster.
Metallica’s self-titled record, usually referred to as “The Black Album,” was the high-water mark for metal bands (Led Zeppelin, AC/DC, Guns N Roses and the like are not metal but hard rock) coming in at No. 37 with 25,600,000 units sold.
That Prince’s “Purple Rain” is ranked No. 61, with 21,400,000 units is another head scratcher. Would have thought that would have been much higher up.
Briefly, some other surprises, mostly due to lower than expected sales rankings are: No. 22. Eagles “Hotel California,” 29,200,000, No. 24. Bruce Springsteen “Born In The USA,” 28,900,000, 54. Simon And Garfunkel “Bridge Over Troubled Waters,” 22,100,000, No.69. Carole King “Tapestry,” 19,700,000.
No. 85. Supertramp “Breakfast In America,” 18,200,000, No. 101. The Police “Synchronicity,” 16,300,000, No. 165. Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young “Déjà Vu,” 13,500,000, No. 171. Elton John “Goodbye Yellow Brick Road,” 13,200,000, No. 172. Led Zeppelin “Physical Graffiti,” 13,200,000.
A few other big surprises are The Rolling Stones “Hot Rocks 1964-1971,” at 10,500,000 units being the only Stones record on the list. The other, the fact that Janis Joplin’s posthumous classic, “Pearl,” not making the list at all.
There are more points of interest than can be listed. But in case you’re interested, rounding out the list, at No. 300, is Janet Jackson’s “The Velvet Rope,” selling 10,000,000 copies.