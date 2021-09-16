To learn how our forefathers lived, what their daily struggles were, how they overcame challenges, and how they made a living — these are experiences that have untold value to all of us. We must study their lives carefully and thoughtfully. Our forefathers could not have survived without a sense of discernment, that is a sense of awareness of danger, harm and how to detect the lies of those who would cause them harm.
It is urgent that we develop this sense of prudent, careful observation of our environment and society and note from the history of our forefathers their mistakes and miscalculations and how it taught them to cultivate their sense of judgement and carefulness.
We must learn to respect and honor those who came before us by remembering their lives and their accomplishments. We must allow them and their experiences to teach us the important values of life: work, resilience, kindness, love. Also, we must learn from them how important it was, and is, to help each other, to live in and respect and be a valued member of a human community.
We must also allow them to teach us the wrongs in human societies: those who hate, those who commit harm to others, those who harbor any and all prejudices against groups of people whom they perceive as “different” and cause them harm, those who pursue power relentlessly only for the purpose of self-aggrandizement and/or attainment of personal wealth.
One thing is certain, there are far more good people on this Earth than those who would cause harm intentionally to others. Life has never been perfect in any human society, but humans of good will keep forging ahead, always trying to right the wrongs that they encounter. When we study history, we learn so much about life yesterday. If we truly study history with our eyes and hearts wide open, we can learn life’s lessons and improve our human condition, as others have before us.