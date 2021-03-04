LAKE PLACID — Wally the Wawa Goose mascot was on the loose in Highlands County Wednesday, Feb. 24. He was sighted in the Town of Lake Placid and in Sebring as he joined the flocks that celebrated the groundbreaking of the Wawa stores in both cities.
Getting to the heart of what most residents want to know: All three Wawas are slated to open on the same day, Sept. 16, if all goes according to plan, per Director of Store Operations Dave Filano.
The groundbreaking started in the Town of Murals at 9 a.m. at the northwest corner of Dal Hall Boulevard and U.S. 27. The south Sebring groundbreaking followed at 10:30 a.m. at the northeast corner of Highlands Avenue and U.S. 27. The north Sebring site at the corner of Valerie Boulevard and U.S. 27 did not have a groundbreaking but is on schedule to open with the other two stores in September.
Construction usually takes about 160 days to complete. Triton Construction is building the county’s stores. There are currently 219 stores in Florida. The county will benefit from the collection of gas and sales taxes.
The flocking at the properties was kept small because of COVID-19. Wawa officials and even Wally wore a mask. At both groundbreaking ceremonies, Robert Yeatts, senior director of store operations, emceed the events. Local dignitaries and government officials spoke at the event. Greater Lake Placid Chamber of Commerce Director Jennifer Bush represented Lake Placid and Tenille Drury-Smith, president and CEO of the Greater Sebring Chamber of Commerce, represented Sebring. The stores joined the respective chambers in January.
Lake Placid Mayor John Holbrook and Sebring Mayor John Shoop welcomed Wawa to the county.
“If you’ve never gone to one, you need to go to one,” Shoop said.
“We are pleased that Wawa is here,” Holbrook said. “They are very community oriented. They were very impressed with our murals; they want to incorporate them into their store somehow. We are looking forward to having them in the community.”
“I would love for that to be the case,” Filano said of including the murals. “We try to connect with the community.”
Filano said one of the company’s focus is on fighting hunger. He presented a $1,000 check to Fran and Mary Hooreweghe of Heartland Food Bank. In Sebring, a $1,000 check was presented to Shawn Beumel and Ashley Weldy of the Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Sun Coast for a literacy project.
Yeatts mentioned the exterior appearance but said the real treasure is when a patron enters the store and interacts with the friendly employees. Other highlights he pointed out were free air pumps and a fee-free ATM in the stores.
Matt Winters, construction team manager, said the employees are treated well and have good benefits including the employee stock ownership plan. He said the combination “builds loyalty.”
Of course, the food and beverages are what people best know Wawa for. Yeatts announced the newest dinner item — burgers and fries. He promised they were good and not the “fast food” type. The item rolled out on Monday.
Bert Galloway and Anne Boehringer are big fans of Wawa and attended the Sebring event. Galloway is a veteran who stayed in Highlands County after Uncle Sam put him in Lorida. Boehringer is a northern resident. Some might call her a snow goose instead of a snow bird. Galloway said he remembers when Wawa was just a dairy when he lived in Pennsylvania. He said they would deliver his milk. Galloway was even wearing a Wawa shirt with a liberty bell on it from a Pennsylvania location.
“We have been waiting for this, Boehringer said. “We plan trips around going to Wawa when we go to Bradenton.”
Boehringer joked that she has goose blood.
“I’m a good endorsement for them,” Galloway said. “I really think it’s a good company. I’m a good endorsement for Highlands County, too.”
Galloway may brag about Highlands County but he does not want to tell too many people because they might be tempted to move here.