Theater Review - Once Upon a One More Time

This image released by Vivacity Media Group shows the company during a performance of the musical "Once Upon a One More Time."  

 MATTHEW MURPHY/VIVACITY MEDI GROUP via AP

NEW YORK (AP) — You're handed an LED wristband as you enter "Once Upon a One More Time," a musical on Broadway stuffed with Britney Spears songs. But the gift is strangely inert for the whole show, only coming to life and gleaming at the curtain call. It's not a wristband — it's a metaphor. It glows in the end because you are free. Free of this bombastic, patronizing, clumsy, lazy show.

"Once Upon a One More Time," which opened Thursday at the Marquis Theatre, is pure summer dumb — it's got smoke machines working overtime, weird dance breaks, tons of glitter and every song ends with a manufactured IMAX-level sonic boom. One of the main characters actually swings on a chandelier.

