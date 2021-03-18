LAKE PLACID — You can send your child to a public school where they teach to the group, unless your child does not fit the group.
You can have your child attend a private school, which may be financially out of the question.
You can homeschool your child but worry that, as a parent, you lack essential knowledge.
Now, since 2019, in Lake Placid there is another way. It can simply be called homeschooling with “coaches.”
That is what the Lake Placid E-Learning Lab is all about. It all started in 2019 by two women with a vision. Their motto is "Individualized Alternative Education — Let the Adventure Begin!"
E-Learning Lab founder Joanie Tucker holds degrees in business administration, elementary education and pastoral counseling. She and co-founder Esther Gill, who has a bachelor's degree in Spanish and a master's degree in history from the University of Arkansas, join three other staff members each day at 207 N. Main Ave., Lake Placid. They greet 22 bright students between grades 3-12 every weekday who want to learn at their own pace.
In 2015, there were over 2.3 million children home schooled nationwide. There has been a 2-8% increase yearly.
The students work online, guided and coached by Tucker; Gill; Michelle Campbell, who has a degree in elementary education, and Libby Pitts, whose degree is in English and social studies. Jamie Hwang rounds out the crew serving as the lab’s secretary.
The Learning Lab utilizes the Florida Virtual School Flex online curriculum. Learning is flexible, individualized and encourages each student to succeed. Parents sending their child to the lab must register as a full-time Florida Virtual School homeschooler. The yearly tuition at the learning lab is $3,500 plus special fees for additional programs. Details for parents considering homeschooling and the added benefit of the E-Learning Labs can find the process of registration by visiting www.lakeplacide-learninglab.com.
Tucker said, “Schools teach to the middle of the road. Our program is for those falling in the holes. They are for bright and creative children who don’t fit the regular school mode, for students who may fall behind and for those who need to develop at their own speed. The lab follows the public school calendar."
The lab is designed to teach youngsters to think and reflect and not just to memorize to pass tests. “We are like a baseball coach. A coach teaches how to hold a bat, how to slide into second base, how to catch a fly ball, but the player is the one to ultimately hone those skills,” Tucker said. “Our kids do their own work and follow our system. We demand an 80% grade or above.”
Each child is required to personally sign a code they promise to follow. Prior to signing, the staff interviews each child to assure they understand and accept the Code of Conduct/Behavior Contract. An added feature is what Tucker calls, “Our ‘cell phone garage.’ The youngsters park their cell phones there each morning.”
Classes begin at 7:45 a.m. with the students taking core classes via the internet until noon. One hour in the afternoon is dedicated to independent learning. Students can either go home for lunch, bring their own lunch or participate in a “Order of the Day.” Each day they can order from a different local eatery. Some of them include Glenda Jean’s, Casa Tequila, Subway, Main St. America and Domino’s Pizza. Hwang goes to pick up the fresh lunches prior to noon.
Parents, via the internet, can monitor their child’s development during the day. The program is perfect for the parents wanting their child to benefit from homeschooling but feel unqualified to teach or find their occupation prohibits them from staying home.
Students can participate in sports programs and other extracurricular programs at their former school as well as participate in school- and community-sponsored contests. The lab offers flexibility. One student needed time away to attend a hockey school. Another had a grandfather who was ill and he took Zoom classes while gone to be with his grand dad. Students are also required to do community service to become well-rounded adults.
The Enrichment Connection activities are offered in the afternoons. They can range from arts and crafts, life skills — learning all the things that makes being an adult a BLAST, S.T.E.M Club, which is hands-on application of Science, Technology, Engineering and Math. Marvelous movies are shown on Fridays. Once a month, they offer a “Plug In” field trip where families can join in the adventures.
Tucker said, “The success of our program is growing. We receive calls from around the country asking questions about how we are helping so many young people grow into well-rounded adults."
The lab’s E. Gill Scholarship Fund is available for families not financially able to send their student. They are a 501(c)(3) non profit where gifts of cash, securities and in kind donations are tax deductible. They have an ongoing capital campaign. Their goal is to own their own campus where they can teach sustainable agriculture and raise animals. They also want to provide “green space” for volleyball, baseball and other types of exercise and recreation.
For detailed information visit the E-Learning Lab website, call them at 863-464-9502 or text GoLPELL@yahoo.com. You can also visit them on Facebook at Lake Placid E-Learning Lab or their YouTube Channel at JP Ponie/Enrichment Connection.
Indeed. There is more than one way to “school” a kid!