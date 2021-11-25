When life seems too difficult and troubles insurmountable, it’s easy to forget how much we have to be grateful for. Our lives can be enriched so much if we take the time to be thankful and see the good in all that we have. Dwelling on negative thoughts, such as that time we overcooked dinner or made a joke that no one thought was funny, affects not only us but all of those around us. Eventually, giving in to these defeatist ideas becomes habit and creates an environment of doom and dread. If you are feeling overwhelmed, it is important to seek a helping hand, someone to talk to or even professional help.
If you are having trouble finding things to be thankful for remember how fortunate we are to live in a country that affords us freedoms and opportunities that many do not share. We have the freedom to practice any religion, to speak freely, to enjoy prosperity, to get an education and to work hard for what we want. Using our freedoms to do good for ourselves and others is one way we can demonstrate our gratitude. When I think of these precious liberties I pay homage to indigenous and people of color who sacrificed so greatly for our amazing country and the courageous members of the military, current and former, that help keep it that way.
Gratitude is about noticing, appreciating and expressing thanks for what we have. According to experts, expressing gratitude can help relationships, improve one’s outlook, lower blood pressure and keep us from getting sick. One way to embrace gratitude is to create a daily ritual in which we express thanks for three good things that happened. This can be done with loved ones at the dinner table each evening, when saying goodnight to those you hold most dear, or alone during a morning mindfulness meditation. Gratitude doesn’t always need to be focused on what other people have done for you! Make sure you give yourself a thank-you for adopting healthy habits, completing that project that you’ve been planning on, or reading all of the books on your reading list!
Here at the library, we are thankful for you, our patrons, each and every day. We are thankful you put your trust in us, you share your thoughts and ideas with us, and you make the effort to engage with us. We appreciate you and all that you do to help make our library community the strongest in the Heartland. Thank you.
For inspiration, here are some quotes on gratitude from these famous authors: Tecumseh, Oprah Winfrey, Ralph Waldo Emerson, Charlotte Bronte, Dalai Lama, Willie Nelson, Robert Louis Stevenson, Stephen King, Maya Angelou, William Faulkner, Elie Wiesel, Charles Dickens, Cicero, William Shakespeare. See if you can match the quote with its author! (Answers are below).
1) “A thankful heart is not only the greatest virtue, but the parent of all the other virtues.”
2) “Reflect upon your present blessings — of which every man has many — not on your past misfortunes, of which all men have some.”
3) “When you practice gratefulness, there is a sense of respect towards others.”
4) “Gratitude is a divine emotion: it fills the heart, but not to bursting; it warms it, but not to fever.”
5) “For me, every hour is grace. And I feel gratitude in my heart each time I can meet someone and look at his or her smile.”
6) “Cultivate the habit of being grateful for every good thing that comes to you, and to give thanks continuously. And because all things have contributed to your advancement, you should include all things in your gratitude.”
7) “When you rise in the morning, give thanks for the light, for your life, for your strength. Give thanks for your food and for the joy of living. If you see no reason to give thanks, the fault lies in yourself.”
8) “Be thankful for what you have; you’ll end up having more. If you concentrate on what you don’t have, you will never, ever have enough.”
9) “When I started counting my blessings, my whole life turned around.”
10) “Don’t let the sun go down without saying thank you to someone, and without admitting to yourself that absolutely no one gets this far alone.”
(1. Cicero; 2. Charles Dickens; 3. Dalai Lama; 4. Charlotte Bronte; 5. Elie Wiesel; 6. Ralph Waldo Emerson; 7.Tecumseh; 8. Oprah Winfrey; 9. Willie Nelson; 10. Stephen King.)