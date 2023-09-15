Archbold Biological Station brought a snake, animal prints, skulls and a variety of educational tools to four assisted living facilities, a foster home, a mental health facility and an organization for people with disabilities this year.
Although Archbold has played a key role in providing science education to elementary students in Highlands County, the research station has recently embraced providing science education to nontraditional groups and underserved populations.
Dustin Angell, director of education at Archbold, said, “Michaela Herron, our former intern, helped me see that there are other audiences that I hadn’t thought about.” (Herron recently completed her internship at Archbold and will now provide environmental education at 4-H Camp Cloverleaf in Lake Placid.)
Herron, who has a degree in social work, said that the idea of using her social work background in environmental education began when Angell interviewed her. They were discussing her experience with people with disabilities, and Angell said, “Maybe you should bring the snake [Ms. Poser] to a place that serves people with disabilities.”
Herron took her presentation to Best Behavioral Solutions in Sebring and Ridge Area Arc in Avon Park.
“Dustin trusted me,” Herron explained. “A big part of being an intern is having a project centered around your desires and how you want to grow. Having a supervisor who gave me that much freedom and trusted me to use my skills was exciting.”
Since Herron had a heart for people in need, she decided to take environmental education to them. As a result, she decided to focus on these special populations for her internship project.
“The reason why I reached out to underserved and nontraditional audiences, such as assisted living facilities and Ridge Area Arc, is that I am passionate about environmental education,” Herron said. “And I wanted as many people as possible to learn about the beauty of the scrub and the environment we live in. I am a big believer in life-long learning. It’s good for people to always be learning and stimulating their brains.”
Herron wasn’t the only one who was excited. Individuals in assisted living facilities told her that they loved learning new things. However, the snake did seem to intimidate a few of the residents at an assisted living facility, so Herron and her volunteers kept the snake covered with a towel during the presentation. Then they gave residents an opportunity to leave the room before allowing others to pet Ms. Poser.
Herron’s interactive presentation helped people experience the wonder and awe of science. After learning about the unique variety of plants and animals in the local area, people were allowed to touch the skulls of animals, smell plants, and examine the pelts from a raccoon, bobcat, and giant bear.
“We had paw prints of a Florida panther and a bear, as well as plant cuttings from sand pine needles, red bay, and silk bay leaves — things that smelled nice when you rip them up,” Herron explained. “We also had samples of lichens because it’s a good sensory experience for people to touch and examine.”
When Herron was at Best Behavioral Solutions, she gave her environmental education presentation to an enthralled audience. “I remember that the children seemed very engaged,” Herron said. “One child looked at me like I was doing a magic show. I passed out wildlife track cards at the end of the presentation, and about a week later, one of the staff told me that the day after the presentation a group of children went out to look at wildlife tracks. It helped pique their interest and helped them explore more of nature around them.”
Herron added that these presentations lift spirits for the day and make people feel proud of where they live.
“I like to end my presentations with a sense of place, emphasizing that all of us should be proud to live in Highlands County because Florida scrub is so rare. And this is a unique place full of fascinating plants and animals,” she said. “We have endemic species – some found nowhere else in the world.”
Herron hopes that her presentations will help people discover the exciting world around them. She believes that connecting people with the outdoors will help improve their understanding of science and their mental health.
“One of my goals was to bring a spark of hope to these underserved audiences,” Herron said. “They are going through difficult circumstances, and I want to teach people that the environment is a way of bringing joy to their lives.”
After completing her internship at Archbold, Herron plans to continue spreading the joy of environmental education to others at 4-H Camp Cloverleaf in Lake Placid.