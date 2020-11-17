SEBRING — William Gorby has a passion not all that uncommon in Central Florida. He runs a family operated business called “Dirty South Hog Removal.”
As the name would imply, Gorby is a hog hunter. And as previously noted, hog hunting is not an unusual pastime in these parts.
What makes this hog hunters’s passion unique and interesting is how he chooses to conduct his business.
Gorby and his family provide their expertise completely free of charge. If that in and of itself wasn’t unique and impressive enough, if they become aware of a family in need, they will provide them with hog meat for free.
“I’ve been hunting hogs since I was a little kid,” said Gorby. “I’m 28 now. As far as the actual business, I’ve been doing that for five years.”
Gorby went on to explain why they provide their services free of charge when they could easily profit from the enterprise.
“Me growing up as a kid, we always hunted and fished for food. It was a natural habit. My dad left when I was 4. My mom raised three kids on her own for a while so we didn’t always have everything we wanted to eat unless we went out and caught and cleaned it for the family.
“I knew once I got older that I could help out families that didn’t have a lot of money to spend on food, and everyone loves pork. Why not just donate the meat to families in need?
“It does cost money to hunt wild hogs. You’ve got to care for the dogs, buy corn to put out and build traps but money is not what it’s all about. It’s about helping one another.”
His wife Kayla, their son William Jr., daughter Bryndle and until recently, step-dad Mike Slade are all involved in this most interesting and exciting endeavor. By day Gorby earns a living with his lawn care service.
“Not a lot of people know about us,” Gorby continues. “Right now I’ve only got three groves that I hunt. I’m trying to find more business. I go out and catch hogs on people’s land that (are having problems with them).
“We’ve got some groves that hogs like to tear up a lot so we take the dogs out there,” says Gorby. “We’ve got traps and we remove them for the owners free of cost. We don’t charge anything, we just do it for sport.
“Hogs like to travel in groves. They like the oranges and the grub worms. I also put out corn. That way I can get them out of the deep woods.
“We usually take the hogs out to Okeechobee Outfitters (in Lorida). When we do take them to Okeechobee Outfitters,” continues Gorby, “we do get paid for that. He’s got people that come in from up north that go on hunts.
“We’ll take them down there if we catch like five or six in one night unless a family comes to us and asks us if we have any meat. Then we’ll cut up meat for the family.”
"We got our kids involved, they like doing it. It’s been going pretty great,” Gorby said.
“We go out and catch them in the wild,” the hog hunter says, describing how it all works. “You got two different types of dogs. You’ve got a trail and bay dog, which is a dog that will go find the hog and stop it until you get a catch dog there. (The catch dog) will come in and grab it (the hog) by the ears.
“I pretty much go in there, grab the hog by the back foot, flip it, and tie it up and load it in the back of the truck.”
The hogs are taken out alive. Gorby no longer hunts with guns, preferring to capture live pigs instead.
“This year I haven’t caught that many. Maybe 20, 30. Last year I probably caught 70 to 80. It all depends on how the weather is as far as how often we go. We probably hunt two to three nights a week.“
“Hogs are everywhere in the state. There is no shortage of pigs in Florida. For people who love wild hog meat there’s plenty of hogs. There’s enough to go around, all year long, for everybody.”
“We always knew we weren't gonna try to make money off of this. We just do it for the fun of it and to try to help everybody out,” added Kayla.
If you have a hog problem or you are in need of food William and Kayla Gorby encourage you to call them at 214-562-5743 or 863-214-5366.