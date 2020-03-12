SEBRING — It’s that time of year that revs up the community as many visitors from all over the U.S., as well as from other countries, converge upon the Sebring International Raceway for the 12 Hours of Sebring. One of the much anticipated events of the race week festivities is the Highlands Art League’s (HAL) Race Week Gala.
Tickets are now on sale for the Gala which will be held on Wednesday, March 18 at the Jack Stroup Civic Center on the shores of Lake Jackson in downtown Sebring. The event will be from 6 p.m.-9 p.m.
“Attendees will enjoy food, wine and beer tasting, along with a cash bar, live music and race festivities,” said Janell Marmon, HAL’s Executive Director. “Entertainment will be provided by The Party Pros, and guests will be able to take part in regional product samplings.
“Local artists, including Rose Besch, Alice Hanson, Janet King and more are making this auction one to be remembered in Sebring history as they come together to support the arts.”
Every year local businesses come together to create an explosion of taste at this event. Samples are offered and represent a wide variety of masterpiece creations.
At this this the local businesses participating are Caddy Shack, Cang Tong, Sugar Sand Distillery, Nutmeg’s Café and Dee’s Place. More are in conversations at this time.
The event will include live and silent auctions. So far they have over $23,000 in trips, original art work, gift certificates to local restaurants, golf certificates and much more.
Be sure to get your tickets to enjoy an evening of food and fun with other race fans. The Civic Center overlooks Lake Jackson so you can enjoy a beautiful sunset on the beach as well.
Tickets are available at reduced prices for Art League members. Regular tickets are $50 and can be purchased on line at www.highlandsartleague.org or at the Art League office located inside the Museum of the Arts (MoTA) located at 351 W. Center Avenue in Sebring.