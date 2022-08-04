SEBRING — Technology is both a wonderful and awful thing. It can be as temperamental as the Central Florida weather.
Two people. One a world traveling comedian out on a farm in North Dakota. The other a writer traipsing up and down the roads outside of Frostproof trying to find a signal. Both in the middle of nowhere.
In the middle of nowhere, that is, to discuss Comedian Tim Lovelace and his Circle Theatre performance this weekend, Saturday, Aug. 6. The show is free of charge and all donations will benefit the Champion For Children Foundation. Showtime is 7 p.m.
As a Grammy and Dove nominated artist, Lovelace has been described as the most versatile comedian on stage today.
“I’ve been traveling on the road for probably 30-35 years,” said the kind-hearted funny man. “For a lot of years I played in groups and did music. I was always the class clown in school. So more and more, places starting asking if I could do something for their youth group, or can you do something for a special banquet?
“I never really set out to be a full-time comedian, it just happened. It was just one of those things that’s just kind of developed and so here I am.”
Lovelace not long ago signed a deal with “StowTown Records,” becoming the first comedian on the label. He is currently on tour in support of his latest project, “Living in a Coffee World.”
The release features material that is not only hilarious, but also family friendly. It covers a plethora of humorous observations of everyday life, including Lovelace’s telling of his experience with a “freight train espresso.”
“I do clean comedy so that takes me to corporate work, to colleges, to country shows, and because it’s all clean, I do a lot of things with gospel events too.
“One thing with clean comedy is that you cannot rely on shock value. So you just better be funny,” Lovelace said as he laughed.
“I’m very thankful to stay very busy. But I’m not just standing up there with a microphone in front of a brick wall telling jokes for an hour,” Lovelace explained. “I mix it up with the keyboard and have fun with it.
“I do different styles, then go to the guitar or maybe the harmonica, then I’m telling a story. There’s a variety of things happening. It’s not just a night of talking. With the music mixed in there I think it gives people a little more variety.”
Lovelace has developed his concerts into more than just a show. He uses humor to motivate and inspire people by uniquely delivering life lessons. He not only wants people to laugh, his ultimate goal is to utilize humor with a purpose to encourage people to discover real joy and inspire them to passionately pursue their own dreams.
With a Lovelace performance you can never be exactly sure what is coming next.
“A crowd always likes something that happens spontaneously. Something might happen with the sound, or a problem with the lights, or maybe someone’s cell phone goes off. A crowd likes it when you have to do something that’s spur of the moment. I don’t don’t really know exactly why people like that but they do. It’s almost universal.”
Lovelace is particularly pleased that his performance will benefit a great cause.
“I definitely want everybody to come out and have this be a night where we can all get together and laugh. There’s a lot of stress in this world. A lot of people are not being kind to each other so it’s just great to go out and laugh and have a wonderful time.
“I was born crazy and relapsed twice so there’s gonna be a lot of laughs. We’re gonna mix in two or three different instruments, it’s gonna be a night of fun and coming together for a good purpose.”
You can view Lovelaces’ comedy on YouTube or timlovelace.com.
Circle Theatre is located at 202 Circle Park Drive.
For information about Champion For Children or the Circle Theater go to championforchildren.org.
You can reach Circle Theatre by phone at 863-381-6831.