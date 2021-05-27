ORLANDO — Many people are fascinated with the tragic story of the Titanic, a magnificent “unsinkable” passenger ship owned by White Star Lines. This is the only exhibition that features actual items recovered from the Titanic’s wreck site. It is a very moving experience.
The letters RMS before Titanic designated the ship as a Royal Mail Steamer, which meant it had the duty of transporting mail across the Atlantic.
Once you enter the exhibit you are issued a boarding pass with the name of an actual passenger. At the end of the tour you find out whether you survived or not on that fateful day in April of 1912.
My passenger was Mrs. Pekka (Elin) Hakkarinen who was traveling from Southampton. She and her husband were from Finland. They were fleeing the economic hardship and political oppression there. They were traveling third class in steerage. Elin survived, but her husband did not.
My husband’s passenger was Thomas Drake Martinez Cardoza. He and his mother and their servants traveled from Cherbourg. Thomas and his mother were returning from an African safari. They occupied the most expensive suite on the Titanic. They survived the disaster.
The Titanic departed on a bright clear day, April 10, 1912 from Southampton. Due to a far-reaching coal strike, many find themselves routed to the newest and largest ocean liner.
People came onboard for the noon departure. First and second class passengers could walk around the deck or could rent a deck chair for $1.
Lunch was served in the Verandah café, lavishly decorated with mirrors and greenery. The dishes used were elegant. The plain white dishes used for third class had the White Star Line name and logo stamped on them to discourage theft.
In 1912, class distinction was taken very seriously. Wealthy first class passengers wanted to flaunt their wealth and status. Some of the names onboard included Astor, Guggenheim and Strauss. They had access to such things as Turkish baths, squash courts and swimming pools.
There is a replica of the Grand Staircase in the exhibit. Photos are not allowed, however you can have your photo taken and purchase a portrait. There is also a replica of what a first class cabin looked like.
Second class offered well-appointed state rooms. While they did not have all the perks of the wealthy, they enjoyed nice restaurants and a well-stocked library. Second class passengers were businessmen, clergy and teachers.
Third class, called steerage, were very basic cabins with no access to the finer things. A first class passenger paid in excess of 200 pounds while third class paid less than 30 pounds.
The class distinction was never more obvious as when people were issued into the lifeboats. First and second class were allowed to board them; steerage was not and were actually held back.
What happened in the late evening of April 14, 1912? The exhibit allows you to you stand on the deck and feel the cool evening. You could see the calm sea and moonless sky; a deadly combination. With no moonlight, they could not see the iceberg. The watchers sounded the alarm when they noticed a break in the horizon.
If the seas were not so calm, they would have been able to tell something was there as the waves broke against the side.
The iceberg hit at 11:40 p.m. When the Titanic sank at 2:20 a.m. on April 15, there were still over 1,000 people on board and the life boats were less than half-full.
It took just two hours and 40 minutes for the Titanic to slip under the sea. The final tally is as follows: First Class (lost 130, saved 199), Second Class (lost 166, saved 119), Third Class (lost 536, saved 174) and crew (lost 685, saved 214).
There are walls of pictures of the attempted rescues and front pages from major newspapers, all with their own version of the disaster. The Carpathia was the ship that responded to the S-O-S.
When the call for help was sent, it was C-Q-D (CQ all stations and distress), M-G-Y (Titanic’s call letters) and S-O-S (save our ship).
The collision caused the hull plates to buckle and opened five of the 16 watertight compartments. Four was the maximum that could withstand the collision. The result was one of the world’s greatest disasters.
The last surviving passenger, Milvina Dean, who was two months old at the time, passed away in 2009 at the age of 97.
Titanic – The Artifact Exhibit – is located at 7324 International Drive in Orlando, less than a two hour drive from Highlands County. If you purchase your tickets online at www.titanicorlando.com and enter ‘promo code’ VOYAGE, you will save $4 per person. They do have a gift shop. Their phone number is 407-248-1166.