December is here, bringing with it cooler weather, family gatherings, laughter and the end of 2020. Many of us are excited to spend time with our loved ones and make new memories, and ready to close out this 2020 chapter of our stories. This year has been a trying one for everyone, and some more than others. Death, financial hardships, family and relationship troubles have hit us all a little differently this year. I wanted to take some time to tell you that there are resources to help you in these difficult times. More specifically, I wanted to reach out to you and let you know that if you are suffering internally that you can reach out for help.
I was chatting with someone the other day, and the conversation turned towards the suffering we have seen people experiencing this year. We began to reflect on past years and personal hardships. I want to share a thought mentioned in that discussion. Everything feels excruciating in the moment. We feel that the season won’t change, the darkness won’t lift, that things will just not get any better — but we realized at some point things do get better. Issues that happened 10 years ago or 20 years ago are not issues we are dealing with today. The sun does shine and we grow stronger. I want you to know that today may be hard, but tomorrow is coming. There will be something tomorrow that makes us grateful. The world needs what you have to offer and together we can make it through to see good times come.
Of course, as a library advocate and reading enthusiast, I think that books can help a great deal in either helping you learn more about your situation or helping you to mentally escape for even just a moment. Here are some titles I think may add some positivity and/or education to your situation:
● “Channel Kindness” by Born this Way Foundation Reporters with Lady Gaga: This is a book filled with stories of small acts of kindness and how these small acts can make big impacts.
● “Everything Isn’t Terrible” by Dr. Kathleen Smith: Dr. Smith is a licensed therapist and mental health writer. In this book, she offers insight on how to “conquer your insecurities, interrupt your anxiety, and finally calm down.”
● “Rising Strong” by Brene Brown: Brene Brown writes about vulnerability, owning our stories, and how struggles can be part of our path to courage.
If you need informational assistance on specific situations such as divorce, resume building, credit repair, grief, and medical related issues, we have titles on all of these topics – and more. Library staff are always willing and happy to help you find what you need.
There are mental health resources online, as well. Check these out, if you are in need:
● Mental health: mentalhealth.gov/
● National Institute of Mental Health: nimh.nih.gov/health/find-help/index.shtml
● Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration: samhsa.gov/find-help/national-helpline
There’s help available and all you need is to reach out. Check on your loved ones. Call, send letters, write emails, and video chat — connect with others. I’ll end with, remember to give yourself grace; it has been one tough year!