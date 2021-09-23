One of the things I enjoy most about writing is combining it with my other big passion- music. In particular, the music I grew up listening to. I like to keep it alive and fresh in people’s minds.
I have always loved the band Pink Floyd. Never have I made a secret of the fact that I feel they are one of the greatest bands to have ever struck a chord. I also love lists. I find them both entertaining and thought provoking.
I am jumping on the list-making bandwagon. After my recent article on the top selling albums of all time, I have sorta caught the bug. So combining my love of Pink Floyd and lists, here comes my current top ten great Pink Floyd songs.
If you are a fan of Floyd, you can imagine how difficult it would be to narrow their catalog of over 200 songs down to just ten. And the best 10 at that.
This, of course, is only my opinion, and I invite you to respond with your own list. There will be a link at the bottom should you decide to weigh in.
I am going to attempt an even taller order by putting them in order of preference. It would probably be easier to memorize the Bible in reverse, but here goes:
10. “The Gunners Dream” (Waters) -”The Final Cut” (1983): My dark horse pick for sure. “The Final Cut” would be Waters’ swan song. The rift between himself and the band had finally taken its toll. “The Final Cut.” was dark, moody and sullen. All of which are Waters trademarks. An album spun out of the tortured emotions of Water’s seemily lifelong struggle with the death of his father, Eric Fletcher Waters, while serving in WWII. This song, for me, epitomizes this hugely underrated record.
9. “One Of These Days” (Gilmour, Mason, Waters, Wright) -”Meddle” (1971): This is Floyd finding their way. It is an interesting song in a couple of ways. The bass line throughout was double-tracked with both Waters and guitarist/vocalist David Gilmour playing simultaneous bass parts. Also, it was the first time that drummer Nick Mason ever sang vocals.
8. “A Great Day For Freedom” (Gilmour, Samson) -”Division Bell” (1994): A deep cut off of one of my favorite Floyd albums. Written by Gilmour and wife, Polly Samson, it has an unusually uplifting, almost epic feel to it. Great guitar work here.
7. “Welcome To The Machine” (Waters) -”Wish You Were Here” (1975): Another gloomy, suffocating perspective from Waters the visionary. The music really sets the tone here, painting dark landscapes bleakly peppered with sad resignation. Sometimes I rank this one closer to the top.
6. “Hey You” (Waters) -”The Wall” (1979): This song has the temperament of an injured animal. It is in fact a beast itself. It snarls and growls. It bites the hand that feeds and then licks the wound. Hopeful and hopeless at once, this is a borderline masterpiece. Vintage dark/light Floyd.
5. “Us And Them” (Waters, Wright) -”Dark Side Of The Moon” (1973): A true classic that’s likely on most “Floyd Favorites” lists. Waters once said that this, along with “The Great Gig In The Sky” were the two most beautiful things that keyboardist Richard Wright had ever written. Hard to argue with the man. Pure beauty.
4. “Shine On You Crazy Diamond” (Gilmour, Waters, Wright) -”Wish You Were Here” (1975): I was lucky enough to see Pink Floyd open their Miami “Momentary Lapse Of Reason” tour with this amazing song. The glacial build is monumental. Such patience and dedication to the feel. Dream-like guitar notes hovering just over the late Richard Wright’s heavy-fog-rolling-in synthesizer creates a beautifully ethereal setting. Then Nick Mason’s drums come galloping in as the band breaks into the song proper. It gives me goosebumps reliving it. “Remember when you were young??”
3. “High Hopes” (Gilmour, Samson) -”Division Bell” (1994): No doubt a surprise to some, this has always been a personal favorite. I felt like it took Gilmour awhile to adjust to being the captain of the ship after Waters left. Here he composes a Pink Floyd song every bit as good as anything that had come before. Wonderfully dreary. Dark brush strokes, brilliant arrangements, epic, masterful guitar. A perfect Pink Floyd song. Could have easily appeared on “The Wall.”
2. “The Great Gig In The Sky” (Wright, Torry) -”Dark Side Of The Moon” (1973): Originally I had this at No.1. So hard to place numerical value on such splendid works of art. There is such a backstory here. Improvisation, in my book, is the purest form of musical expression. While the music itself was composed, the vocals were done without rehearsal by hired vocalist Claire Torry. Unbelievably, feeling she failed the band, she apologized for her performance. In a Rolling Stone magazine readers poll, the track was voted the second greatest vocal performance of all time. Queen’s “Bohemian Rhapsody” being No.1.
1. “Comfortably Numb” (Gilmour, Waters) -”The Wall” (1979): The thing about this one is it has it all in spades. The tone, the tempo, the ebb and flow of the dark and light. The oppressive, crushing dirge that is trademark Waters. The new-dawns’-day vocals of Gilmour. The restrained sense of rage and angst that explodes into one of the most moving guitar solos of all-time. If you only ever hear one Pink Floyd song, this is the one. All-time forever iconic rock classic.
A difficult but completely enjoyable task. I would agree with those who would disagree. The catalog is so steeped in gems, any top 10 list would be worthy. I invite you to submit your own Pink Floyd top ten. Send your list to: ourtunesx10@gmail.com.