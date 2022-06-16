Coldplay in Concert - Atlanta

Chris Martin of Coldplay performs during the Music Of The Spheres World Tour at Mercedes Benz Stadium on Saturday, June 11, 2022, in Atlanta.

 PAUL R. GIUNTA/INVISION/AP PHOTO

The Top 20 Global Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price for shows Worldwide. The list is based on data provided to the trade publication Pollstar by concert promoters and venue managers. Week of June 13, 2022:

TOP 20 GLOBAL CONCERT TOURS

1. Coldplay; $4,061,217; $77.19.

2. Kenny Chesney; $3,660,237; $111.15.

3. Bad Bunny; $3,324,246; $192.29.

4. Eagles; $2,595,582; $224.11.

5. Elton John; $2,488,885; $168.31.

6. Genesis; $2,276,101; $150.52.

7. Morgan Wallen; $1,990,975; $161.60.

8. Justin Bieber; $1,983,044; $138.18.

9. Billie Eilish; $1,798,648; $128.49.

10. Ed Sheeran; $1,772,452; $88.71.

11. John Mayer; $1,572,139; $132.26.

12. Eric Church; $1,500,510; $102.32.

13. Lady Gaga; $1,437,278; $280.01.

14. Dua Lipa; $1,324,084; $93.57.

15. New Edition; $1,261,947; $112.85.

16. Journey; $1,128,032; $100.22.

17. Tool; $1,096,201; $100.24.

18. Hans Zimmer; $1,004,208; $101.97.

19. Rauw Alejandro; $967,401; $73.26.

20. Marc Anthony; $892,536; $109.39.

