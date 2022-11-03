HSN-mcr091522a.jpg

Gerard Way, left, and Ray Toro of My Chemical Romance on stage.

 MY CHEMICAL ROMANCE PHOTO

The Top 20 global concert tours from Pollstar for the week of Oct. 31, 2022:

1. Bad Bunny; $9,866,044; $238.68.

2. The Weeknd; $7,485,424; $159.30.

3. Lady Gaga; $5,846,458; $139.73.

4. Def Leppard / Mötley Crüe; $5,329,243; $131.63.

5. Ed Sheeran; $4,735,543; $80.16.

6. Kenny Chesney; $4,067,242; $105.49.

7. Guns N’ Roses; $2,952,476; $82.35.

8. Harry Styles; $2,358,957; $135.45.

9. Daddy Yankee; $2,323,895; $113.65.

10. Morgan Wallen; $2,199,873; $117.66.

11. Karol G; $1,984,258; $159.88.

12. My Chemical Romance; $1,864,182; $155.13.

13. Iron Maiden; $1,825,995; $74.17.

14. Kendrick Lamar; $1,765,664; $140.54.

15. Post Malone; $1,742,427; $137.38.

16. Roger Waters; $1,622,103; $131.34.

17. Silk Sonic; $1,613,263; $312.78.

18. Mary J. Blige; $1,456,593; $135.50.

19. Lizzo; $1,434,373; $116.99.

20. Billie Eilish; $1,433,812; $103.51.

