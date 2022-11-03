The Top 20 global concert tours from Pollstar for the week of Oct. 31, 2022:
1. Bad Bunny; $9,866,044; $238.68.
2. The Weeknd; $7,485,424; $159.30.
3. Lady Gaga; $5,846,458; $139.73.
4. Def Leppard / Mötley Crüe; $5,329,243; $131.63.
5. Ed Sheeran; $4,735,543; $80.16.
6. Kenny Chesney; $4,067,242; $105.49.
7. Guns N’ Roses; $2,952,476; $82.35.
8. Harry Styles; $2,358,957; $135.45.
9. Daddy Yankee; $2,323,895; $113.65.
10. Morgan Wallen; $2,199,873; $117.66.
11. Karol G; $1,984,258; $159.88.
12. My Chemical Romance; $1,864,182; $155.13.
13. Iron Maiden; $1,825,995; $74.17.
14. Kendrick Lamar; $1,765,664; $140.54.
15. Post Malone; $1,742,427; $137.38.
16. Roger Waters; $1,622,103; $131.34.
17. Silk Sonic; $1,613,263; $312.78.
18. Mary J. Blige; $1,456,593; $135.50.
19. Lizzo; $1,434,373; $116.99.
20. Billie Eilish; $1,433,812; $103.51.