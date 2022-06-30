APTOPIX Britain Glastonbury 2022 Day 2

Paul McCartney, from left, Dave Grohl and Bruce Springsteen perform at Glastonbury Festival in Worthy Farm, Somerset, England, Saturday, June 25, 2022.

Top 20 Global Concert Tours from Pollstar for the week of 6/27/2022 :

The Top 20 Global Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price for shows Worldwide. The list is based on data provided to the trade publication Pollstar by concert promoters and venue managers. Week of 6/27/2022 :

1. Paul McCartney; $6,338,815; $243.92.

2. Coldplay; $4,552,053; $78.82.

3. Kenny Chesney; $3,346,918; $105.67.

4. Bad Bunny; $3,298,334; $187.35.

5. Grupo Firme; $3,173,291; $87.60.

6. Eagles; $2,613,879; $225.05.

7. Ed Sheeran; $2,111,345; $89.14.

8. Justin Bieber; $2,099,514; $135.41.

9. Eric Church; $1,961,824; $113.69.

10. Billie Eilish; $1,838,472; $133.02.

11. Morgan Wallen; $1,661,349; $153.95.

12. John Mayer; $1,614,629; $130.29.

13. KISS; $1,518,670; $79.06.

14. Lady Gaga; $1,437,278; $280.01.

15. New Edition; $1,304,329; $114.53.

16. Journey; $1,179,496; $103.59.

17. Dua Lipa; $1,171,803; $82.62.

18. Hans Zimmer; $1,010,972; $101.52.

19. Ricardo Arjona; $865,556; $123.00.

20. Maxwell; $834,386; $106.20.

