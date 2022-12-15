Venice, FL (34285)

Today

Windy with scattered thunderstorms this morning, then mainly cloudy during the afternoon with thunderstorms likely. A few storms may be severe. High 79F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

A shower or two around the area early, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 59F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.