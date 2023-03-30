More than 50 people lined up just after 7 a.m. at the Bert J. Harris Agricultural Center in Sebring on Wednesday, March 22, for the bus to take them on the Agricultural and Natural Resources Tour throughout Highlands County.
The early morning was quite cool, so people wore layered clothing as the afternoon promised to be very warm. This was the third of three tours offered to area residents as part of a partnership between the University of Florida/Institute of Food & Agriculture (UF/IFAS) Extension Service of Highlands County and local growers and ranchers.
The tour made stops at a blueberry farm, a family-owned country store dedicated to Florida Citrus products, CitraPac packinghouse, a sustainable agriculture farm and a Florida distillery of rum and other spirits.
“This is such a good way to learn about agriculture in Florida,” said tour participant Lynda Flaherty of Lorida, a winter resident from Wisconsin who retired from data management.
The bus driver was with Annette Motor Coaches and the UF Guide was Lourdes Perez Cordero, Agriculture and Natural Resources Extension Agent of Highlands County.
The first stop was at Barben Blueberry Farm in Avon Park. The host was Bobby Barben. They’ve been in the blueberry business since 2010. He explained about two of the varieties they plant and harvest: Arcadia and Avanti.
“Blueberries must be cross pollinated for size and taste. We rent bumble and honey bees to do that job. Right now we’re training the plants to prepare for being mechanically picked. During peak season we have 250-300 pickers as you need about 10 of them per acre. We have to go to machine harvesting due to the costs,” Barben said.
“The pH (acidity) of the plant is very important. Optimal pH is about 4.0-4.5. If it’s too high, the plants won’t be able to absorb any of the nutrients. While we didn’t have any hurricane damage, the hail storm last April caused a lot of damage on our eastern acreage,” he added.
Barbara Miller was on the tour with her friends. “My husband wouldn’t come so I brought three friends with me. We are having a nice time enjoying the trip.”
The next stop was at Maxwell Groves Country Store in Avon Park where owners Maggie and Jarvis Castillo came out to meet the bus.
Maggie explained that Maxwell Groves Country Store was established in 1935 by the Maxwell family. The Castillo family purchased the business from the Maxwells in 2020 as they wanted to continue the legacy.
“The white house to the side of the store was the actual home of the Maxwell family. They raised their four children right there; Tom, Steve, Clair and Jane. The home is now a museum, but is closed due to storm damage,” Maggie said.
Maxwell Groves is more than a country store. It has evolved from a small open-air fruit stand into a packinghouse where people can enjoy fresh squeezed orange juice and homemade citrus flavored ice cream.
“Our juices are only good for 10 days as there are no additives. Our ice cream flavors are orange, pineapple and key lime to name a few. We also have jams, jelly, candy and other items. We process and squeeze all of our fruit right here,” Maggie said.
The group was able to see the processing operation where the fruit is moved on rollers to be washed, waxed and dried. It then goes through the sorter where it is sorted by size and dropped into a bin with other fruit the same size.
Next up was CitraPac, Inc., of Sebring, a specialty manufacturer of real fruit frozen snacks. The company was started by Gregg and Tina Harshman. They have created a patented process where diced fruit is frozen with a pearl of pureed fruit called Fruit Pearls.
Everyone received hair or facial hair nets before entering the processing plant. No photos were allowed inside the plant. It was a very cold room where the packing was done at a rate of 320 units per minute. Next was the assembly line where the product was packaged by hand. Workers rotate on the line every few hours. Workers can fill a truck with 26 double palettes or 52 single pallets. Four or five truckloads a week go to Walmart stores. The freezer areas are -20 to -22 degrees F. The hub area has two loading docks.
Everyone was treated to a steak lunch at Lake Istapoga Park off of US 98, just past Spring Lake. It is tranquil, quiet and a very peaceful country setting. There is a fishing pier and a boardwalk.
Sam Erickson explained about the local watersheds during lunch. He also discussed how important alligators are.
“Alligators are amazing ecological engineers. They are so critical to our eco-system. They are only removed if they become a nuisance and dangerous,” Erickson said.
After lunch, the group traveled to PARC in Sebring, a farm that educates and offers a student academy and a restaurant, amid acres of plants. PARC offers classes and has a school called the academy. This is a real school and students there are listed as home-schooled. The education is a variant of the Waldorf method.
Outside of the main building were hydroponic plants, a type of gardening that doesn’t use soil. Only water, nutrients and light are needed. They have gardening, a green house, a few villas and acres of plants, farm animals and much more.
Gabriel Beland, the host at Practical Art Resort Campus (PARC), said, “Once a month we offer farm-to-table dinners outside on our veranda. All the plants here help each other in a symbiotic relationship. Some provide and share nutrients, others are nitrogen fixers. They work to keep each other healthy.”
Beland toured everyone around the grounds including the gardens. There were some roosters and chickens, who provide them with fresh eggs.
Jeannie Garber, a bookkeeper from Virginia who was on the tour, said, “I’m really enjoying this. It’s the best one I’ve been on so far. It’s fun being able to participate and learn what’s out there.”
The final stop of the day was at Sugar Sand Distillery which opened in 2018 and it is the only estate-grown sugarcane distillery in all of North America, including Hawaii, said founder Don Davies.
“We have 240,000 stalks of cane here. Our still holds 250 gallons. We only use American White Oak Barrels once to age out rum,” Davies said.
Everyone sat around the large outdoor bar for the spirit tasting. Everyone was offered nine different spirits to taste.
They had some issues with naming their moonshine ’12 Hour Shine’.
“We were told we couldn’t’ have a time (12 hour) on the label because of a federal code. We told them it wasn’t a time, it was named after the Car Race. We came to a work-around where we can only sell it in Florida where people know it refers to the 12 Hours of Sebring,” Davies said.
The distillery was born from a desire to incorporate the love of farming with the love of producing true handcrafted spirits.
It is very interesting to learn about how agriculture affects the community and what people can do to help sustain the critically important ecological systems in Highlands County.