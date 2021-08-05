Tragedy has struck again. A member of one of the most universally recognizable and enduring bands in all of rock music has left this world. ZZ Top bassist Joe Michael “Dusty” Hill passed away at 72.
Hill died only days after taking a leave of absence because of a hip issue, according to the band. In July, Hill was forced to leave a tour after a hip injury. ZZ Top performed without him at the Village Commons in New Lenox, Illinois, with Hill’s guitar tech, Elwood Francis on bass. Five days later, ZZ Top announced that Hill had died at his home in Houston.
Much to the relief of Top fans worldwide, Gibbons confirmed that the band would continue with Francis, per Hill’s wishes. According to Gibbons, “Dusty emphatically grabbed my arm and said, ‘Give Elwood the bottom end, and take it to the Top.’ He meant it, amigo. He really did.”
ZZ Top are a very rare breed. For all of their 51-year career, which is still ongoing, the band’s lineup remained stable. Only death could have changed this rock-solid lineup. That it did on July 28.
“We are saddened by the news today that our compadre, Dusty Hill, has passed away in his sleep at home in Houston, Texas,” wrote ZZ Top drummer Frank Beard and lead vocalist/guitarist Billy Gibbons in a joint statement Wednesday, as reported by Rolling Stone.
“We, along with legions of ZZ Top fans around the world, will miss your steadfast presence, your good nature, and enduring commitment to providing that monumental bottom to the ‘Top.’ We will forever be connected to that ‘Blues Shuffle in C.’ You will be missed greatly, amigo.”
After failed attempts to break into the music scene in Dallas, where he was born, Hill moved to Houston, where he met Billy Gibbons. Hill, Gibbons and drummer Frank Beard formed ZZ Top in Houston in 1969.
By the late 1970’s early 80s, the band had morphed into an image that made them instantly recognizable and largely mysterious. Hill and Gibbons sporting long beards and hats, while all three wearing their ever-present sunglasses.
Their debut release, “ZZ Top’s First Album,” came out in 1970. Three years later, with album number three, the band found wide-spread success with “Tres Hombres.” The record contained ZZ Top’s first hit single, “La Grange,” a funky blues song that paid tribute to the Chicken Ranch, a notorious brothel outside the Texas town of La Grange.
Known for its live performances, their sly and humorous lyrics, and the iconic appearance of Gibbons and Hill, the group were known for their elaborate tours which at times were known to feature livestock onstage.
ZZ Top has released 15 studio albums and sold an estimated 50 million albums worldwide. The group has won three MTV Video Music Awards.
Throughout their career, the band and its individual members have supported several campaigns and charities, including Childline, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and a fundraiser for the Delta Blues Museum.
Among their most famous hits are “La Grange,” “Tush,” “Gimme All Your Lovin’,” “Sharp Dressed Man” and “Legs.”
Although Gibbons was the lead vocalist for most of the band’s songs, Hill stepped up to sing the early hit, “Tush.” To add to their impressive resume, the band was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2004.
ZZ Top was nominated for three Grammy Awards. In 1983 for best rock performance by a group for the album “Eliminator,” in 1986 in the same category for the album “Afterburner” and this year they were nominated for best music film for “That Little Ol’ Band From Texas.”
The band formed after the breakup of Moving Sidewalks, Gibbons’ previous band. Within a year, the band signed with London Records and released “ZZ Top’s First Album.” Future releases such as Tres Hombres (1973) and Fandango! (1975) gained extensive airplay largely due to the singles “La Grange”and “Tush.”
ZZ Tpo’s most commercially successful album was 1983’s “Eliminator” which showcased a more streamlined sound for the band. The album contained the hit singles “Gimme All Your Lovin,’” and “Legs,” which were both top 40 singles. Two other songs, “Sharp Dressed Man,” and “Under Pressure” also charted.
“Eliminator” was a huge success. It sold more than 10 million copies while peaking at No. 9 in the Billboard charts. The band also won their first MTV Video Music Awards for Best Group Video for “Legs”, and Best Direction for “Sharp Dressed Man”.
Despite not selling as many copies as “Eliminator,” “Afterburner,” (1985) became the band’s highest-charting album, reaching No. 4 on the Billboard charts. The record also went platinum five times for sales of five million copies.
Among high honors for ZZ Top have been induction into Hollywood’s RockWalk in 1994, the Texas House of Representatives naming them “Official Heroes for the State of Texas”, a declaration of “ZZ Top Day” in Texas by then-governor Ann Richards on May 4, 1991, as well as their induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. They were also given commemorative rings by actor Billy Bob Thorton from the VH1 Rock Honors in 2007.
In their career thus far, ZZ Top have achieved six number-one singles, four gold albums, three platinum, two multi-platinum and one diamond album.
Mighty big feats for that “Little Ol’ Band From Texas.” We will miss the huge bottom end, Dusty.