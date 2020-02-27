SEBRING — The very first Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli race took place at Sebring International Raceway in 1966. So it’s only fitting that Trans Am has made Sebring its first race of the season for the past few years and this year is no exception.
The Trans Am Series will headline this weekend’s Sportscar Vintage Racing Association’s Sebring Vintage Classic, giving racing enthusiasts the opportunity to see some amazing race cars, past and present, Friday through Sunday at Sebring International Raceway.
There are plenty of familiar names returning to the Trans Am field this season, including Ernie Francis Jr., who is shooting for his seventh consecutive Trans Am title, with the last three coming in Trans Am’s top class, the TA class.
Francis has a new sponsor this season in One South Florida Wealth Advisors and his Mustang has a new look, but as long as Francis is behind the wheel, he’s always a contender and has to be considered the one to beat.
Chris Dyson is back for his third season in Trans Am and the former ALMS champion battled Francis to the end for the title last year. Dyson, who will be returning to Sebring in March for the World Endurance Championship’s 1000 Miles of Sebring, knows the track well and is a tough customer behind the wheel.
You can never count out former Trans Am champions, such as Amy Ruman, in the familiar McNichols Co. Corvette, and Simon Gregg, who will has exchanged his beautiful Derhaag Motorsports Corvette for a Camaro this year.
There are 11 cars in the Super GT class, where Lakeland’s Lee Saunders is among the contenders, and will be put to the test by Mark Boden, Tom Herb and others.
The largest Trans Am field, the TA2 class, returns plenty of talent in its 29-car field, including the return of former champion Cameron Lawrence, who joins forces with Doug Peterson. Rafa Matos, Thomas Merrill, Scott Lagasse and Misha Goikhberg will also be battling for the title.
There will also be several familiar faces in the SVRA races, including Travis Engen in his famed 2005 Audi R8 LMP and 1962 Lotus 23B, along with an amazing assortment of new and old Porsches, and plenty of vintage Mustangs, Camaros and Corvettes.
The cars entered in the SVRA Sebring Vintage Classic range from a 1955 Porsche 356 to 2019 Porsche GT3 Cup cars and a 2019 Lamborghini Huracan EVO and everything in between.
Cars will take to the track at 8 a.m. on all three days and racing will continue to 6 p.m. on both Friday and Saturday, while the event will wind-up Sunday at 4:10 p.m. Saturday will also see the popular Hagerty Cars & Caffeine Car Show.
Tickets are available at the gate or through speedtour.net/sebring — and fans can save a little bit by purchasing tickets online compared to gate prices.