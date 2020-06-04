This year has been one of many changes and new routines. In the early days of COVID-19 we couldn’t find toilet paper or paper towels. People were hording and even up-selling at huge profits to prey on those who were unable to find basic supplies.
Next was the inability to find much in the way of canned goods, chicken and ground beef. It was like trying to create a meal during an extended power outage during a hurricane. Thank goodness, much of that frenzy has subsided, hopefully for good.
Just when most people have started to adapt to the ‘new normal’ of social distancing, wearing masks in public, working at home, becoming a teacher to your school-age children and picking up curbside takeout, we have to switch gears again and experience the transition to a reopened world.
There is no real precedent that prepares us to adapt to a post-COVID world. It is stressful on so many levels as our day-to-day lives have been disrupted at a basic needs level. But just because this transition can be frustrating, it doesn’t have to be a disaster.
So much of this is out of our control. We all need to ease into the ‘new normal’ and create small steps to regain control. There are things you can do that are fun and can produce some sense of normalcy.
Parks, restaurants, beaches and attractions are slowly opening with diminished capacity. However, people need to be mindful that this fight is not over yet. Precautions such as social distancing, masks and frequent hand washing are still critical in getting this pandemic under control.
Take a walk outside, enjoy the water and the sand on the beach, have a family picnic, whatever you can do to enjoy time with your family and stay safe. Bok Tower, in Lake Wales, is a beautiful outing. It has reopened, with some limitations and is a great outdoor adventure for the entire family.
Stay in communication with friends. Everyone is feeling some sense of isolation. It’s very easy to just internalize when you are feeling frustrated and lonely for the company of others. Those who are not used to working at home, miss that sense of being connected. There will be more virtual meetings until offices can reopen safely.
It can be very difficult trying to balance new routines along with the accompanying emotions. We’ve experienced so much upheaval in our lives these last few months. We need that balance in in our lives by prioritizing our emotional well-being.
We all want to imagine an “all-clear” call where we can go back into the comfortable and more predictable world we left being. This will eventually come, but on a very gradual basis. Now our focus is flattening to flatten the curve of the explosive spread and finding a safe and effective vaccine.
The best analogy is that of loosening the faucet gradually rather than risk turning it on full force, opening the floodgates all at one and risk an explosion of new cases.
There are some new things that have come out of the pandemic that have some promise. Healthcare providers understand how a pandemic effects our current healthcare system. Some insurers, Medicare in particular, have brought telemedicine to the forefront. No waiting for an indeterminate period of time to see your doctor in a crowded, noisy, germ-laden waiting room.
Highlands Lakeside Theatre is offering the option of live-streaming in your home for their next show that starts on June 5th. This will be evaluated as a possible option for the future. Watch the play from the comfort and safety of your own home.
Some companies are trying out drone deliveries of items like pharmaceuticals, something appropriate for a future world with less hands-on touching.
As restrictions are slowly rolled back, there will be a sense of optimism as some normalcy returns, however we are still not over the crisis. Many people have concerns about how the ‘new normal’ will look and feel.
We just need to allow things to unfold gradually and allow time for understanding as we all adjust to that “new normal.”