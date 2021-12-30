AVON PARK — The weekend of Jan. 7-8 will be a huge event for our local veterans. A two-day Veterans Expo will include the Traveling Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall on Friday and a Veterans Resource and Benefits event on Saturday.
On Friday, Jan. 7, the Traveling Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall will be coming to American Legion Post 69 in Avon Park. The Patriot Guard will be heading to Lake Wales to accompany the wall on its journey to Avon Park and will be available for viewing on Saturday, Jan. 8, during the Expo.
The Wall is a 3/5 scale of the Vietnam Memorial in Washington, DC. It stands six feet tall at the center and covers almost 300 feet from end to end.
“This Traveling Memorial stands as a reminder of the great sacrifices made during the Vietnam War. It was made for the purpose of helping heal and rekindle friendships and to all people offer the opportunity to visit loved ones in their home town who otherwise may not be able to make the trip to Washington.” (https://www.travelingwall.us/)
The Wall honors more than 3,000,000 Americans who served in the US Armed Forces in the Vietnam War. It bears the names of over 58,000 men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice in Vietnam.
The festivities begin on Saturday, Jan. 8 at 10 a.m. at American Legion Post 69 located at 1301 W. Bell St. in Avon Park.
“The primary reason for the Veterans Expo is Challenge 22 so we can spread the awareness that 22 veterans and 16 children commit suicide daily,” said Larry Roberts, American Legion State representative.
“We will have 16 organizations on site that provide counseling and therapy for PTSD. We also have a number of resource vendors on hand for assistance and benefit information for veterans.”
Some of those confirmed are Project: Vet Relief, Gold Star Mothers, Steven A. Cohen Military Clinic, Vets Counseling Vets, K9 Line Service Dogs, K9 Partners for Patriots, Wolfhound Legacy, Paint 22 Art Therapy, Veterans Administration, Lakeland Veterans Center, United Healthcare, Patriot Guard Riders, Lakeview Memorial Gardens, Comfort Keepers and SFSC GI-Bill.
Other expo events are a car/truck/motorcycle cruise (vehicle show), Motorcycle Poker Run (starts right after the opening ceremony), 2.2 Mile Walk to honor the victims of suicide (starts in the morning to honor the victims of suicide), face painting and bounce house for the kids and the music of Blackbird Anthem.
Blackbird Anthem‘s lead vocalist, Adam Martin, is a disabled veteran and a graduate of Boy State (an American Legion Program). They will be playing all day long.
“We’re here to do whatever we can to help our veterans,” said Roberts.
Project: Vet Relief offers services such as Emergency Assistance, Benefits Support and Community Engagement.
“We helped a veteran who was disabled and got COVID. He was behind on his rent and also had five kids. We paid for two months’ rent. The American Legion auxiliary paid $900 for Christmas gifts for his kids.”
Roberts also helped the veteran file a claim for his disability to get some desperately needed funds.
“We’re going to be giving out cards with the signs and symptoms of adult and teen suicide. The numbers on surveys can be misleading and don’t tell the whole story.”
Be sure to mark your calendars for the Jan. 8 event at American Legion Post 69. The event begins at 10 a.m., but you can enjoy a full breakfast served by The Sons of American Legion Squadron 69 from 7:30 – 9:30am for $8 per person.
All proceeds raised from the event will benefit Project: Vet Relief.