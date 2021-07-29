AVON PARK — Connie Williams had a calling to create Trio of Blessings Inc. She is one of three sisters and the president and founder of the organization that is focused on “helping people around the corner and across the nation.”
This event was a labor of love as it was dedicated to their mother, Aran Riley, who passed away earlier this year. Trio of Blessings teamed up with the Avon Park Boys and Girls Club to make this event a huge success.
Trio of Blessings was started in 2017 with the blessings being the Father, Son and Holy Ghost, according to Williams. “This event is all about honoring our mother.”
Connie’s sisters, Gwendolyn Claitt and Barbara Hipps, were there helping others. Hipps was offering hot buttered popcorn to those attendees who brought their children and grandchildren to the event. Claitt was in charge of handing out the backpacks and filling them with grade-appropriate school supplies.
“Everyone needs a helping hand once in a while,” said Claitt. “I understand as I used to be a teacher.”
Brightly colored school bags were available and kids were able to pick their favorite color.
Claitt helped them fill up their bags with necessary supplies such as folders, lined paper, pencils, erasers, calculators, glue, notebooks and rulers.
“A lot of the money for these supplies came from us personally at Trio of Blessings. However, we want to give a big thank you to the caddies and golfers at Streamsong as well as the workers at Restaurant 59. We couldn’t have done it without their help!” said Williams.
Streamsong is a golfing resort located in Bowling Green. They have several golf courses, a hotel and dining options available.
Trio of Blessings partnered with the Avon Park Boys and Girls Club and held the event Saturday, July 24, at their location.
“We offer something for all children, like after-school programs with teachers and tutors and even some fun,” said Senior Director for the Highlands County Boys and Girls Clubs Anderson-Wells. “We’re partnering with Trio of Blessings to help the community. We’re working on a lot of projects right now to better enable our community to thrive.”
In addition to the school supply event, Trio of Blessings helps out in other ways.
“During the last hurricane that hit the Bahamas, we collected clothes and personal supplies. We sent them to the people in the Bahamas through Abaco Freight,” said Williams.
Once school supplies were collected and bags were filled, kids and their parents, grandparents and friends, could enjoy hot dogs, chips and water. Anita Hawk was taking care of everyone back in the kitchen.
“It’s just a blessing that we’re able to help so many people here today,” said Williams.