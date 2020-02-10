Five years ago Tropical Harbor resident Pat Loritz had an idea for a fun event for the ladies in her community. Her annual Fashion Show and Luncheon has evolved into an exciting event that residents and friends look forward to attending every single year.
“I started doing this and everyone just loved it,” said Loritz. “It was so much fun to see the fashion show, and we all got to have a nice Chinese food lunch too.”
The clubhouse at Tropical Harbor in Lake Placid was filled with 150 excited ladies, visiting with their friends as they enjoyed lunch and piano music prior to the start of the show.
“We’ll have two sets of modeling, each set with ten ladies and three men wearing fashions from Beall’s Outlet in Lake Placid. Beall’s management has been so good to us.”
The models were wearing fun fashions that were just right for casual Florida living. “Each model was able to select what they wanted to wear from our store,” said Chris Benson, Manager of Beall’s Outlet, Lake Placid.
In addition to Benson, Amirica Nicholson (manager-in-training) and Gail Bochniak (supervisor) represented Beall’s Outlet of Lake Placid at the event.
Joan Rau, Wendy Henry, Paula Pole, Eunice Brown, Gloria Wackershauser, Chris House, Sue Ann Janssen, Suzanne Steinberg, Arlene Clouscon and Jayne Knouff were modeling the ladies fashions. Larry House and George Roquette modeled the men’s fashions.
Each place setting had some special items hand made by Loritz. “I used odd puzzle pieces and pieces of old jewelry to make everyone a different pin. I also made the cannoli’s and the chocolate covered cherries.”
“My mother just keeps going and going. She’s amazing at her age,” said Michelle Johnson, Loritz’s daughter who was visiting from West Virginia and helping out at the event.
Paulette Valier was the announcer for the first half of the fashion show. “I bought this little pink shift at Beall’s Outlet for less than $12.00.”
Wendy Henry was the first model. She was wearing a blue tropical design set with matching bag and jewelry. The total cost of the outfit was $60.96.
Jayne Knouff modeled a bright yellow pineapple top with yellow capris. Her outfit cost just $33.90.
Joanne Rau wore white capris with a tropical palm jacket, perfect for an evening out on the town.
Gloria Wackershauser was ‘pretty in peach’ with a sweater set and black capri’s. She is know for wearing hats and added one to her outfit. This selection was great for an afternoon visit with friends.
All of the models wore outfits that were perfect for almost any day in sunny Florida.
Lortiz had one more surprise for those attending. Everyone received a small gift bag. Some gifts were useful items, others were funny gag gifts that left everyone in stiches.
The ladies in attendance were already talking about next year’s event so it was obvious they all had a very enjoyable afternoon. It will be hard to top this year’s Fashion Show, but Loritz has the desire and drive to do so.