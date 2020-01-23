LAKE PLACID — Have you ever gone to a rummage sale where there’s so much activity that golf carts had to shuttle people to and from their cars? Well, that was the case at last Saturday’s Annual Trash & Treasure event held at Tropical Harbor Mobile Home Park’s clubhouse, in Lake Placid.
Advertised to start at 8 a.m., on Jan. 18, anxious buyers arrived early and were greeted by the residents of the park who were manning the many tables loaded with ‘treasures.’ You could get everything from a slightly used sewing machine, to a set of pots and pans, to a water filter for your refrigerator, to on-and-on. Baked goods were a popular as well. Or, maybe that pure Michigan maple syrup was something you just couldn’t live without.
Free coffee cake and hot coffee were available to the visitors. As the morning progressed, the selections diminished. Much of the sales generated was donated to Nu Hope, a charity that serves the elderly. In fact, Nu Hope even brought items from their thrift store to sell as well.
Joanne Callahan, a Tropical Harbor resident for just under three years, was the coordinator of the Trash & Treasure Sale, which has happened annually for over 20 years. Second in charge was Ingrid Taft, a 16-year park resident. She reported that there were 34 individual vendors involved in the sale. Callahan said that this event was a coordinated effort by most of the over 400 residents.
Those attending got to meet neighbors and friends they hadn’t seen for a while. For instance, Dick and Lois Harley, who had a table set up, were surprised when Nancy Clement, a snow bird from Michigan showed up. Clément’s grandkids just happen to be the Harley’s great-grandchildren.
Another person who had a booth was Chuck Rentschler. He started off as a snowbird from Central Indiana five years ago but has been a year-round park resident for two years now. His table was loaded with miscellaneous stuff.
So, if you missed this year’s sale, you’ll just have to wait to see what ‘treasures’ you can find next year. Better come early!