SEBRING — With the temperature over 90 degrees, it didn’t feel like a few days before Halloween. Even though we don’t see the autumn leaves fall and change color, our weather is usually quite a bit milder just weeks before Thanksgiving.
Some of the dedicated healthcare workers in Highlands County wanted to make sure the local young people had a chance to trick-or-treat in this new world of COVID-19 and social distancing. With limited opportunities to celebrate Halloween in 2020, this was a terrific idea.
On October 28th, professionals from Lakeshore Manor, The Palms of Sebring, Vitas Healthcare and Family Home Health Services, lined up their vehicles in the Maxwell Medical Plaza parking lot. In the ‘Trunk or Treat’ event, their trunks were decorated for Halloween.
Inside the trunks were plenty of candy, popcorn balls and special treats. Adults were offered information on area healthcare services and even bottles of hand sanitizer. All participants wore masks and practiced social distancing, making it a safe and fun afternoon.
Kristian De La Osa, age 8, was helping with the event, filling gift bags. “For Halloween, I’m going to be an army solider. I love my country. My uncle and cousin are soldiers.”
Schyler Scott was representing The Palms of Sebring, a senior residence that offers independent and assisted living as well as skilled nursing services.
Tina Thompson is with Lakeshore Manor, a new independent and assisted living residence that is opening soon.
Adrian Denise De La Osa (Family Home Health Services) and Reyna Olazo-Ramirez (Vitas Healthcare) were also part of the event.
Karin Van Rooyen, with Fyzical Therapy and Balance attended the event. “I’m getting some goodies to take back to our patients.”