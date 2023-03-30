Lynyrd Skynyrd was many things to many people. With the possible exception of Skynyrd’s spiritual fathers, The Allman Brother Band, no other band set the southern rock standard like the Skynyrd boys.
Sadly, with the recent passing of the final living original member, Gary Rossington, Lynyrd Skynyrd is no more. While the band still exists in name, essentially, the band is gone.
For legions of fans, the love affair began with the first release in 1973 titled (Pronounced ‘Leh-’nérd ‘Skin-’nérd).” The record contained some of the band’s most loved songs. “Gimmie Three Steps,” “Simple Man,” “Tuesday’s Gone” and the still iconic, “Freebird” all here on one record. The album went gold in 1974 and was certified double platinum on July 21, 1987.
For all the band’s success, and all the fabulous music they gave to us, all was never well within the band. Violence, illness, excess and tragedy haunted the band the entire length of their career.
From the very early days, singer and founding member Ronnie Van Zandt ruled the roost. He also drank heavily and became violent when drunk. Physically beating other band members was nothing unusual. It was part of the Skynyrd process.
During one drunken tirade, Van Zandt broke a bottle over the head of a roadie and used the shards of glass to cut up guitarist Gary Rossington’s hands. That night both performed with bandages and the band pressed on.
Rossington himself was no stranger to self-destructive behavior. According to grunge.com, on Labor Day of 1976, while driving under the influence, he passed out at the wheel wrecking his brand new Ford Torino.
“He knocked down a telephone pole, split an oak tree and did $7,000 worth of damage to a house,” Van Zandt told the Los Angeles Times.
Then came October 20, 1977. On that fateful day, many in the Lynyrd Skynyrd camp had expressed reservations about flying on the band’s leased aircraft with the questionable maintenance history. Among those were backup singer and sister to guitarist Steve Gaines, Cassie Gaines.
According to drummer Artimus Pyle, the plane ran out of fuel and crashed just 60 miles from the runway they were to land on.
Of the 27 people on board, seven died. Among those were singer Van Zandt, Steve Gaines and his sister Cassie, who was talked out of riding to the next show in the equipment truck.
All surviving members of the band were seriously injured and suffered both mentally and physically in the days, months and years following the terrible tragedy.
As stated, Rossington was the last surviving original member of the band. There is some confusion as to who actually made up the “original” lineup. The band formed in 1964 under the name, “My Backyard.” In 1969, after five years of gigging, and several lineup changes, they changed their name to Lynyrd Skynyrd.
It wasn’t until 1973 that they released the aforementioned first album. By then, bassist Leon Wilkerson, piano man Billy Powell and guitarist and former Strawberry Alarm Clock member, Ed King, were in the band.
They joined actual original band members, Van Zandt, Rossington, guitarist Allen Collins and drummer Bob Burns. Original bass player Larry Junstrom had been replaced before the release of the debut record.
The 1977 plane crash was the beginning of a long, slow and sad descent. Death would hound the band until it took them all.
Collins was just 37 years old when he died on Jan. 23, 1990, due to complications from pneumonia. He was paralyzed from the chest down at the time of his death caused by a drug and alcohol fueled accident in 1986 that also killed his girlfriend.
Perhaps the least reckless of the Skynyrd deaths was that of bassist Wilkerson who died of natural causes on July 27, 2001, in spite of living the same self-destructive lifestyles as that of his bandmates.
Powell, who like the others, was seriously injured in the plane crash, died of a heart attack Jan. 28, 2009. Original drummer Burns died April 3, 2015, in an automobile accident.
On again, off again member King was rumored to have succumbed to cancer on Aug. 22, 2018. A little more than a year later, original bass man Junstrom passed away on Oct. 5, 2019. Cause of death was not disclosed.
Of course, the sting of Rossington’s recent death on March 5 still has the music world reeling. No cause of death has yet been officially reported. No matter what it was, it changes nothing. We have lost the titans of southern rock with this last nail in that glorious coffin.
Noticeably missing from the above list is drummer Artimus Pyle. Pyle is still living but he is no longer a member of Lynyrd Skynyrd. Neither was he an original member, contrary to popular belief. He is accepted as a member of the classic, beloved lineup, but that lineup was not the original.
Pyle is still touring with his own band, The Artimus Pyle band, who do play Skynyrd classics. So in this way the spirit of Skynyrd still lives.