Police: Nude man arrested after driving into grocery store
COLUMBIA FALLS, Mont. — A man who crashed his car into a Montana grocery store and fled the scene was later arrested after running nude through a nearby retirement home, police said.
The suspect was transported to a local hospital for non-injury medical issues on Thursday and is expected to be booked after he is medically cleared. Columbia Falls Police Chief Clint Peters said his department will identify the suspect when he is booked into jail. Peters said he expects the man will face numerous charges, the Daily Inter Lake reported.
Witnesses described the driver as approximately 40 to 50 years old with dark hair and a mustache or beard.
The man is accused of driving through the front doors of a Super 1 Foods in Columbia Falls Thursday night and continuing to drive through the store before turning around and driving out the way he had entered, police said.
No one was injured in the grocery store. The front doors were destroyed, and cans of Pepsi were scattered around the entrance.
“I had just walked through the side doors when he crashed through the front doors,” witness Natasha Woolworth said. “He went through the store and someone said he chased a guy down an aisle. It was very scary and just awful.”
The driver had fled the scene by the time authorities arrived.
The suspect’s vehicle, a white 1995 Chevrolet Lumina, was later found crashed into a trailer across the highway. The driver fled the scene on foot.
Shortly after discovering the vehicle, police received a report of a nude male running down the hallway of a retirement home that was adjacent to the abandoned vehicle. Officers found the man about one block west of the home and detained him.
Employees at the retirement home said they were able to identify the man and said that he had a relationship with a resident. It was determined after a short investigation that the nude male was the driver of the vehicle that crashed through the Super 1 Foods, police said.
The police report says the male showed signs of drug impairment at the time of his arrest.
Explosion kills 2 steam pipe workers at veterans hospital
WEST HAVEN, Conn. — Two workers were killed in an explosion Friday while repairing a steam pipe in a maintenance building at a Veterans Affairs hospital in Connecticut, officials said.
Alfred Montoya Jr., director of the VA Connecticut Healthcare System, said the men were in the basement of the small outer building and had just finished routine maintenance on a leaky pipe. He said the explosion occurred just after 8 a.m. as the pipe was being refilled with steam.
The names of those killed were not immediately released. One was a contractor and the other was a VA employee and a Navy veteran, Montoya said.
That man’s next of kin told Montoya that her loved one had decided to work for the VA because he wanted to take care of fellow veterans.
The explosion occurred in a building that houses the hospital’s labor shops, such as carpentry and plumbing, a spokesperson for the hospital said.
North Dakota mandates masks, capacity limits as virus surges
BISMARCK, N.D. — North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum ordered a statewide mask mandate and imposed several business restrictions late Friday in an effort to contain the spread of the coronavirus that has stressed the state’s hospital capacity.
The Republican governor’s executive order comes after increased pressure from doctors, nurses and other health care professionals to require face coverings. The directive goes into effect Saturday and will last until Dec. 13.
Burgum said in a statement that doctors and nurses “need our help, and they need it now.”
The mandate requires residents to wear face coverings in indoor businesses and indoor public settings, as well as outdoor public settings where physical distancing isn’t possible.
The order also includes exceptions for children under age 5, individuals with a medical or mental health condition or disability that makes it unreasonable to wear a mask, and religious services.
Failure to comply with the mandate is an infraction, with a penalty of up to $1,000, though it’s not clear how the order will be enforced.
Burgum also directed all bars and restaurants to limit capacity to 50%, and closed all in-person service between 10 p.m. and 4 a.m. Large-scale venues also are limited to 25% capacity.
Playoff championship contests and performance events sponsored by the North Dakota High School Activities Association during the month of November may continue under the order. But all high school winter sports and other extracurricular K-12 school activities are suspended until Dec. 14.
Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak tests positive for COVID-19
CARSON CITY, Nev. — Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak on Friday said he has tested positive for COVID-19 as the virus surges to record levels in the state and across the U.S.
The 66-year-old Democrat is the fifth governor to report testing positive for the coronavirus this year. Three governors, two Republicans in Missouri and Oklahoma, and one Democrat in Virginia contracted COVID-19 this year. Ohio’s Republican Gov. Mike DeWine tested positive in August but received a negative test a few hours later. DeWine tested positive using a rapid test before testing negative later that day after using a more sensitive laboratory-developed test.
Sisolak said on a call with reporters he was not experiencing any symptoms and was swabbed for a rapid test on Friday morning as a matter of routine. After it yielded a positive result, he also underwent molecular testing and his sample is still being processed.
“I’m a little tired, but I’ve been tired since March when we started fighting COVID,” Sisolak said. “I think this just puts a spotlight on the fact that you can take all the precautions that are possible and you can still contract the virus. I don’t know how I got it, but we’re going to quarantine and get through it.”
Sisolak is the third person in his office to test positive for the virus. Last week, the governor’s office announced an unnamed Carson City-based staffer who had not been in close contact with Sisolak but had tested positive for the virus. In early October, Sisolak’s COVID-19 response director Caleb Cage also tested positive.
Michigan governor seeks shutdown of Great Lakes oil pipeline
TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer took legal action Friday to shut down a pipeline that carries oil beneath a channel linking two of the Great Lakes.
Whitmer’s office notified Canadian company Enbridge Inc. that it was revoking an easement granted 67 years ago to extend a roughly 4-mile section of the pipeline through the Straits of Mackinac. The revocation takes effect in 180 days, when the flow of oil must stop.
“Enbridge has routinely refused to take action to protect our Great Lakes and the millions of Americans who depend on them for clean drinking water and good jobs,” the Democratic governor said in a statement. “They have repeatedly violated the terms of the 1953 easement by ignoring structural problems that put our Great Lakes and our families at risk.
“Most importantly, Enbridge has imposed on the people of Michigan an unacceptable risk of a catastrophic oil spill in the Great Lakes that could devastate our economy and way of life.”
Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel filed a lawsuit Friday to carry out Whitmer’s decision. Another pending case that Nessel filed last year targets the pipeline as a public nuisance.
Enbridge said there was “no credible basis” for Whitmer’s action.
“Line 5 remains safe, as envisioned by the 1953 Easement, and as recently validated by our federal safety regulator,” said Vern Yu, the company’s president for liquids pipelines.
The company said shutting down Line 5 would cause shortages of crude oil for refineries in Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania and eastern Canada, as well as propane shortages in northern Michigan. It also would boost shipments of oil by rail or trucks, Enbridge said.
“Today’s move would kill jobs and increase fuel costs,” said Geno Alessandrini of the Michigan Laborers Union, which joined industry groups in criticizing Whitmer’s decision. “That’s the last thing Michigan needs as we work to overcome the coronavirus pandemic.”
Republican state Sen. Jim Stamas said the governor had sided with “environmental extremists” instead of “hardworking Northern Michigan families.”